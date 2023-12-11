AMAZING! Libertarian Economist Javier Milei Sworn in as Argentina’s President – Then Leads Hundreds of Thousands of Supporters in Chants of “Viva la Libertad!” (VIDEO)

53-year-old libertarian politician Javier Milei was sworn in as Argentina’s president on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of supporters and global dignitaries gathered in Buenos Aires to get a glimpse of the popular new leader.

Milei has vowed to confront decades of overspending, debt and convoluted currency controls in Latin America’s third-largest economy. He hopes to rescue the Argentinian economy after decades of leftist destruction

After the swearing-in ceremony, Milei led hundreds of thousands of supporters in chants of “Viva la Livertad!”

| Argentinos e estrangeiros encheram as ruas de Buenos Aires para comemorar a posse do presidente Javier Milei. pic.twitter.com/c7jfF1qsTE — Maria Laura Assis (@MLauraAssis) December 10, 2023

President Javier Milei leads his country in chants of “Long Live Liberty!” after he was sworn in.

Via Midnight Rider.

