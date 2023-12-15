Almost 200 Countries Swear Off Fossil Fuels

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Multitude of nations convinced to defy science at climate summit

A coalition of more than 1,600 scientists, including Nobel winners, recently debunked the idea that climate change – or global warming as it was known before the warming stopped – is a worldwide emergency.

The declaration from scientists from all around the globe said simply, “There is no climate emergency.” The statement is from CLINTEL, the Global Climate Intelligence Group.

WND additionally had reported only a year earlier that according to another international study, there is no real climate change emergency now or disaster looming.

Those authors reviewed heat waves, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and ecosystem productivity.

It a statement that left no room for qualifiers, it said there’s “no evidence of a climate emergency in the record to date. No evidence.”

So in a move that obviously defies the science, a coalition of national representatives attending a new climate conference adopted a plan to transition away from fossil fuels, entirely.

Reuters, which adopted the failed ideology that using fossil fuels with bring on a “climate catastrophe,” said the officials from nearly 200 nations agreed “to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels.”

The report cited “scientists” saying that’s the best hope to avoid a worldwide cataclysm.

Sultan al-Jaber, the chief of the COP28 conference, said, “We must take the steps necessary to turn this agreement into tangible actions.”

Espen Barth Eide, of Norway, suggested it was the “first time that the world unites around such a clear text on the need to transition away from fossil fuels.”

The move was opposed by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, nations that control nearly 80% of the world’s proven oil reserves along with about a third of global oil output.

John Kerry, Joe Biden’s hand-selected climate envoy, said, “This is a moment where multilateralism has actually come together and people have taken individual interests and attempted to define the common good.”

He’s long advocated for faith in the green ideology, but justified his own global travel in emissions-spewing jets as necessary.

The plan demands “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner … so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science,” although that statement actually conflicts with much of the science about global warming available now.

Former U.S. vice president Al Gore, for example, repeatedly has made claims about the dire situation caused by global warming, and repeatedly his predictions, such as that the polar cap would be ice-free, have failed to materialize.

Gore praised the agenda, but said more needs to be done, as “The influence of petrostates is still evident in the half measures and loopholes included in the final agreement.”

U.S. President Joe Biden pushed through a plan to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on clean energy concepts, but multiple wind farm companies that were to benefit from his spending have dropped out of their projects, and vehicle makers are pulling back on production plans for electric vehicles because the public has been reluctant to accept vehicles that are less reliable – and more damaging to the environment.

A report at Human Events pointed out that now, some 80% of the world’s energy comes from oil, gas and coal.

