Alex Jones Claims Government Sources Confirm Joe Biden Wanders White House Naked at Night and is Drugged Up — Tucker Carlson Says Biden is “Pumped Full of Amphetamines” (VIDEO)

In a recent bombshell interview released on Thursday by Tucker Carlson, media personality Alex Jones made ‘not-so-surprising’ claims about Joe Biden’s behavior within the White House.

In his discussion with Carlson, Jones asserted that he has information from “government sources,” suggesting that Biden roams the White House halls naked during the night, allegedly ‘unaware’ of his identity.

The interview covered a spectrum of issues, but it was Jones’s allegations regarding Joe Biden’s nighttime activities that left the most significant mark.

According to Jones, he has inside information from sources he claims are connected to the Secret Service and others within the government.

He asserts these sources have revealed that the President wanders around naked and “completely out of his mind,” and that his mental state has progressively worsened over the course of his presidency.

“I was told that by the Secret Service and by people who, let’s just say, work with them. I’m going to leave it at that, but I actually have a contact for you. You’ll actually be able to hear it from them when this is over. I’ll let you hear it for yourself. I think they’ll tell you off the record. I think they’re willing to talk to you,” Jones told Carlson.

Jones continued, “He is completely out of his mind. He wanders around for the entire two-and-a-half years. But it’s getting worse. Naked in the White House in the middle of the night, he doesn’t know who he is. They have to give him a bunch of drugs, a bunch of methamphetamines in the morning, then they’ve got to drug him at night. Sometimes he’s got to, though. He’ll be out for the morning for a while, and then comes back out at night for a ball. That’s when there’s a real problem.”

During the interview, Carlson also claimed corroboration from a makeup artist, who purportedly confirmed Biden is “pumped full of amphetamines” to carry out his responsibilities.

“He is on drugs. I have established that. And I know someone who witnessed it. I’m not guessing at this. I know someone personally who witnessed him taking amphetamines. And this was during the 2020 election,” said Carlson.

As of the time of reporting, the White House has not responded to these allegations.

WATCH: