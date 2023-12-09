Airline Passenger Cooks Shrimp and Mashed Potatoes in Plane Bathroom Sink (VIDEO)

Passengers on a Delta flight were left in shock as a fellow traveler turned the airplane bathroom into an impromptu kitchen to cook a meal of shrimp and mashed potatoes.

The passenger, an American content creator known as Barfly, documented the unorthodox cooking show on social media, stirring up alarm and hygiene concerns among the flying public.

During a recent Delta flight, Barfly, who has garnered a sizeable following for his ‘makeshift meal prep’ videos on TikTok, decided to cook raw shrimp and powdered mashed potatoes using rudimentary equipment in the aircraft’s lavatory.

“Well, I got a terrible idea,” TikTok user Barfly7777 said in his video. “It’s a terrible idea! I’m a little nervous. The stuff I got packed definitely looks like a bomb.”

“With 2 6v batteries wired in series to an immersion beverage heater, one is able to get water scalding hot quickly. Raw shrimp will only need a few minutes. Adding instant mash to the shrimp water adds some extra flavor. Garlic butter makes everything go better,” he wrote.

Equipped with two six-volt batteries brought onto the airplane, Barfly ingeniously (or recklessly) rigged an immersion beverage heater to get the water in the plane’s sink to “scalding” temperatures.

The mobile chef’s disgusting recipe included seasoning the shrimp, cooking it in the heated water before laying it out on paper towels, and then preparing the mashed potatoes using the same water for added flavor. He concluded the preparation by mixing both ingredients in an airsickness bag.

Delta Airlines told the Daily Mail that their team is aware of the incident captured in the video and is conducting further investigations into the matter.

WATCH: