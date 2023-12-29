70-Year-Old Israeli-American Hostage Judi Weinstein Confirmed Dead

The Gateway Pundit reported that last week, The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum announced that 73-year-old Israeli-American Gadi Haggai was murdered by Hamas.

Gadi and his wife, Judi Weinstein, 70, were at the Kibbutz Nir Oz when they were abducted. Nir Oz was one of the hardest hit communities during the Hamas terror attacks against Israel on October 7.

In a statement, the kibbutz said Gadi, believed to have been wounded during the onslaught, was murdered while it was believed Judi was held hostage in Gaza.

On Thursday, The Times of Israel reported that Kibbutz Nir Oz has confirmed Judi’s murder.

Gadi and Judi’s bodies are being held hostage in Gaza.

ABC News reports:

Weinstein Haggai’s family described her as a peaceful person. She was vegan, wrote daily haikus and had a creative spirit, they say, used poetry and puppetry in her work with children. She taught English for several years and eventually incorporated mindfulness into her lessons.

“She wanted to help them about their anxiety, about their stress … and she used to teach Palestinians and Jews, and she taught everybody,” her daughter, Iris Haggai Liniado, recounted to CNN earlier this month. “My mother was all about peace but taken hostage and shot. … All she does is good things to people.”

The couple was on “their regular morning walk in the fields and vineyards” when Hamas kidnapped them.

The Forum shared that her husband Gadi “was a man full of humor who knew how to make those around him laugh. A musician at heart, a gifted flutist, he played in the IDF Orchestra and was involved with music his whole life.”

“Judi managed to notify friends that they had been shot and that Gadi was critically injured — it was the last contact with them,” the Forum said.

Judi’s YouTube channel is filled with her poetry and meditation videos.

