30-Year-Old Brazilian Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique Tragically Collapses and Passes Away During Live Performance (VIDEO)

30-Year-Old Brazilian Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique Tragically Collapses and Passes Away During Live Performance

The Brazilian gospel music community is in mourning following the sudden passing of beloved gospel singer Pedro Henrique at the age of 30. Henrique died after suffering a massive heart attack while performing on stage on Wednesday night in Feira de Santana, Bahia, Globo reported.

Henrique was singing ‘Vai Ser Tão Lindo’ when he suddenly collapsed.

Video footage from the event showed Henrique energetically engaging with the crowd from the stage. Suddenly, he lost his balance and fell backward in front of his band and the audience.

According to Daily Mail, Henrique was rushed to a nearby clinic, where he was confirmed dead.

Todah Music, Pedro Henrique’s record label, announced his untimely death through a heartfelt note on Instagram this Thursday morning. The note expressed profound grief and shock at the loss of the beloved artist.

There are very difficult situations in life for which we have no explanation. We just need to understand that God’s will prevails!

Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to everyone. Only child. A present husband and a super dedicated father. There is no pastor or Christian in Brazil who says anything other than this: -Pedro is simple, he is a believer! What a smile! How nice! What voice! The kind of people that are great to have around!

We believe that Pedro will have a prominent place in the great Celestial Choir! Maybe soloing “The Cross was for me”… or reminding us that God will honor our descendants! The songs in his voice will not die and his legacy will remain through his wife, his little daughter Zoe and so many lives that were and will be reached by Christ through the records of his voice!

To Suilan and all her family and friends, our deepest regret, our respect, full support in all areas we can help, and our sincere hug!

We have rejoiced so many times together, and now we weep with those who weep.
The Christian music segment is in mourning. The Todah Music family is in mourning. Heaven in chorus welcomes an illustrious son: Pedro Henrique! See you soon dear brother!!! See you soon!

May the Holy Spirit comfort everyone!

