30-Year-Old Brazilian Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique Tragically Collapses and Passes Away During Live Performance (VIDEO)

The Brazilian gospel music community is in mourning following the sudden passing of beloved gospel singer Pedro Henrique at the age of 30. Henrique died after suffering a massive heart attack while performing on stage on Wednesday night in Feira de Santana, Bahia, Globo reported.

Henrique was singing ‘Vai Ser Tão Lindo’ when he suddenly collapsed.

Video footage from the event showed Henrique energetically engaging with the crowd from the stage. Suddenly, he lost his balance and fell backward in front of his band and the audience.

WATCH:

Em Feira de Santa na Bahia, numa transmissão ao vivo, teve um infarto fulminante e morreu no palco. pic.twitter.com/191Edep7ZD — Claudio sem acento (@claudiopedrosa8) December 14, 2023

According to Daily Mail, Henrique was rushed to a nearby clinic, where he was confirmed dead.

Todah Music, Pedro Henrique’s record label, announced his untimely death through a heartfelt note on Instagram this Thursday morning. The note expressed profound grief and shock at the loss of the beloved artist.

The post read: