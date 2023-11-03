You Just Can’t Make This Up… US Government Agency Blocks Bank Transaction by Producers of “POLICE STATE” Movie – Dinesh D’Souza Describes Harassment by Same Agency that Monitors Terrorism and Trafficking! (AUDIO) …Update: Funds Returned after Calls

The Biden regime’s brutal and unprecedented political persecution of ordinary Americans was released at theaters around the US last week.

POLICE STATE had an online premiere a week ago with thousands tuning in to Dinesh D’Souza’s latest production.

Filmmaker and conservative activist Dinesh D’Souza collaborated with Dan Bongino in this chilling new film that was title “Police State”that describes the obvious political persecution in America today.

** You can download the film at Police State Film website.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft spoke with Dinesh D’Souza recently about Police State. Dinesh described how the left is helping to build this expanding police state in America today.

Dinesh D’Souza: It’s a scary film. Not because I’ve made a horror film using the techniques of cinematography, But it’s because America is becoming a scary place to live. Not for everybody, because there are going to be people on the left who say, “Well, I’m never going to be censored and the FBI is not going to come banging on my door.” And I go, “Well, that’s because you’re helping to build the police state.” So police states, when they are under construction, rely on a constituency to help build them up. And that’s the stage we’re in now. We’re not a full-fledged police stage. But it is amazing, Jim, to see how far we’ve come in a bad way in just a few years. It’s been a free fall in terms of protecting our liberties.

Earlier this week Dinesh took his film to Mar-a-Lago for a premier at President Trump’s home.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft attended the event.

Thrilled to be at Mar-Lago for the premier of #PoliceStateFilm by @DineshDSouza MUST SEE FILM!!! pic.twitter.com/nE29rPdugD — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) November 1, 2023

The Gateway Pundit spoke with “Police State” producer Dinesh D’Souza after we heard that the US government had blocked a transaction by the movie producers to Salem Media Group.

The agency that blocked the bank transaction is the same agency that tracks foreign terrorism and trafficking!

Newsweek reported on the incident:

Off to the sidelines, D’Souza told Newsweek that he has run into several odd problems in the distribution and marketing of the film, which he says has thus far played for two nights at mostly sold-out theaters, raking in about $1.5 million. Most notably, he accused the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S Department of the Treasury of “intercepting” a $106,000 payment to Salem Media to purchase ads for the movie. “We now have to retrieve our funds, and it’s going to be a hassle,” he said. Newsweek has reached out to the Treasury Department and will update this story should it respond. D’Souza, a former adviser to President Ronald Reagan, is the right’s most successful producer of conservative documentaries. In 2012, his debut movie, 2016: Obama’s America, scored $33 million at the box office, enough to become the second most popular political documentary of all time, after Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control administers and enforces economic sanctions programs primarily against countries and groups of individuals, such as terrorists and narcotics traffickers. The sanctions can be either comprehensive or selective, using the blocking of assets and trade restrictions to accomplish foreign policy and national security goals.

On Friday, The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft spoke with Dinesh D’Souza about this distressing action taken by the Treasury Department against the producers of “Police State” the movie.

Dinesh described how surprised he was that the government agency that enforces sanctions against terrorists and narcotics traffickers would go after his latest movie!

Dinesh D’Souza: As part of the marketing for Police State Film, made a deal with Salem Media to do some ad reads on their radio shows. Very normal stuff. We do this with every movie. And we’ve, of course, sent wires to Salem in the it’s the fastest, most convenient way to pay, and we do it directly from our bank in Texas.

And so my wife, Debbie, processed the wire. Everything seemed normal. And then we get a notification from our bank that the wire has been intercepted by this group called OFAC. Obviously, we had never heard of it, right? And look it up and discover that this is some division of the Treasury Department, it seems. And it’s apparently an agency that is supposed to monitor money transactions for international narcotics, for terrorism, for countries that are under sanctions. The name of the group has to do with foreign transactions, and this is a domestic wire. It is, again, for a very simple, manifest purpose.

(…)

So we just want this wire to be returned to our account, and we’re happy to pay by check or pay some other way. But evidently, OFAC, so far anyway, has refused to release the funds. And so we are kind of at an impasse. They’re demanding information that we’re not in a position to provide.

We don’t even see the reason that this wire was flagged in the first place. And obviously, having made a film called Police State, we’re like geez, is this some kind of a bureaucratic police State tactic to tie up our funds without explanation? We have no idea.

Jim Hoft: You really just can’t make it up! It’s unbelievable. You know, I have sent wires before, of course, and sometimes they went through, like, banks in some other country, but that isn’t the case here… It doesn’t appear to me that they would even have jurisdiction over this, would they?

Dinesh D’Souza: It’s very strange because again, there’s nothing in this wire that indicates anything that would normally draw a we’ve. For example, we’ve sent wires to Salem before, so there’s a pattern you know. It’s a media company, we’re obviously a film company. So something really strange is going on. And then there’s also kind of an odd unresponsiveness from OFAC it’s almost like they’re like, well, we don’t need to answer the phone. We don’t need to provide any explanations. So we’re obviously not going to let this go. We’re talking about a wire for over $100,000. So it’s a significant amount of money…

… I’m still confident, obviously, that it will be resolved, but nevertheless, I do think that this is a tactic that agencies sometimes do to hassle with people.

We’ve seen it in other cases. And I would not be at all surprised if the film itself is on their radar, is being monitored. I obviously expect myself to be under some forms of monitoring. But it’s just really interesting that this comes out of nowhere, involves an agency we’ve never heard of, and it involves things like narcotics and criminal trafficking and terrorism, which we have absolutely nothing to do with.

UPDATE: Since we contacted OFAC and spoke with Dinesh, we found out late this afternoon the funds have been returned to Dinesh D’Souza!