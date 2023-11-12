X Reverses Permanent Ban of British Activist Tommy Robinson and Conservative Pundit Katie Hopkins

Conservative British Pundit Katie Hopkins and activist Tommy Robinson have returned to X.

Hopkins was permanently banned from the platform in 2020 when Jack Dorsey led then Twitter after amassing more than a million followers.

BBC reported at the time that the social network did not specify which tweets by Hopkins led to the ban, but cited the hateful conduct policy which “bans promotion of violence or direct written attacks and threats on other people, based on a wide range of personal characteristics such as race, gender or sexual orientation.to result in the ban.”

“Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken.”

Robinson, who had almost half a million followers, was banned in 2018 but the platform declined to give specifics.

Hopkins celebrated the news sharing, “Thank you @elonmusk And thank you to all the Twitter family who have brought Tommy & I back to @X .Know this. You are not alone. We are many. And we are stronger together. The fight back for your freedom is on.”

Thank you @elonmusk And thank you to all the Twitter family who have brought Tommy & I back to @X Know this. You are not alone. We are many. And we are stronger together. The fight back for your freedom is on. pic.twitter.com/HcQhYjQXJK — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) November 5, 2023

Users on X celebrated the return of Hopkins and Robinson.

2 of the UK’s most courageous truth tellers and freedom fighters are back on X Katie Hopkins @KTHopkins and Tommy Robinson @TRobinsonNewEra Go support! https://t.co/srOnovRwvC — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 5, 2023

This is awesome news. Thanks @elonmusk X/Twitter Reverses Bans of British Activists Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson https://t.co/zNG18NKuMz via @BreitbartNews — ⚔Dennis⚔ (@clovis1931) November 12, 2023

Hopkins interviewed Robinson in 2019.