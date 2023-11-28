‘Worse Than a Hollywood Horror Movie’: Hamas War Crimes Being Documented for Possible Trials

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘They’re not being furtive or in any way bashful. They’re proud of it’

Editor’s Note: Be forewarned this report describes horrors of Hamas’ brutality against civilians.

A non-governmental organization already is working to assemble the evidence of atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians in the organization’s brutal assault on innocent bystanders on Oct. 7, with a trial for crimes against humanity – and probable executions – the expected outcome.

The Jerusalem Post reports ELNET, the European Leadership Network NGO set up to emphasize shared democratic values and interests to strengthen links between Europe and Israel, is creating an initiative to document Hamas’ atrocities.

News reports about witnesses to atrocities already have confirmed the beheading of babies, the violent rape of victims, sometimes even after they are dead, and worse.

The report said Article 7 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court determines “murder, imprisonment, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence, persecution against an identifiable group, enforced disappearance of persons, and other inhumane acts intentionally causing great suffering” are “crimes against humanity.”

To start, team led by ELNET-Israeli board member Sarah Feinberg has been joined by dozens of leading French intellectuals calling for the massacre of some 1,200-1,400 Israelis to be recognized as crimes against humanity.

They are asking for groups such as the Human Rights Council, the U.N., and others, to pass resolutions regarding Hamas’ war crimes.

A report from Just the News outlined the evidence that already is being documented for what could end up being a Nuremberg trials-like prosecution of those who inflicted horrors on men, women and children.

“Live-streamed decapitation attempts. Bodies of murder victims paraded like hunting trophies through Gaza. Rapes of children so violent it broke their pelvises. Sadistic torture worse than a Hollywood horror movie,” the report explained.

“Maybe the most jarring thing,” former Deputy National Security Advisor Victoria Coates told the “Just the News, No Noise” television show, “is that Hamas is not in any way trying to hide this. You know, they’re not being furtive or in any way bashful about what they’ve done. They’re proud of it.”

Testimony and evidence is being assembled, from captured terrorists, eyewitnesses and the video footage that Hamas terrorists themselves recorded, the report said.

At Nuremberg, after World War II, Nazi leaders were put on trial for their horrific crimes against people, and nearly all were convicted, with the worst offenders being executed by hanging.

One of the new horrors during Hamas’ terror is that terrorists were using rape as a weapon of war.

Multiple testimonies have been documented of the terrorists mutilating and raping women before – or even after – they were murdered.

One witness told CNN, “She was alive, she stood on her feet and she was bleeding from her back. I saw that he was pulling her hair. She had long brown hair. I saw him chop off her breast and then he was throwing it toward the road, tossed it to someone else and they started playing with it. I remember seeing another person raping her.”

During the rape, the terrorist shot the victim in the head, the witness said.

Multiple videos show women with their hands zip-tied while being assaulted.

The report said Shari, a volunteer military morgue worker, confirmed the violence.

“We saw many women with bloody underwear, with broken bones, broken legs, broken pelvises,” she told The Washington Post.

Hamas, which formally has been recognized as a terrorist organization, claims its militants did not rape women, but “multiple terrorists captured by Israel Defense Forces have confessed to witnessing and being ordered to participate in sex crimes, including the rape of a young woman’s corpse, the ‘whoring of children’ and the rapes of children and babies,” Just the News reported.

The report explained, as media reports already have documented, the violence also included beheadings, dead victims being paraded like trophies, a kidnapped Israeli child being bullied by Gazan children, and worse.

“Another video shows a terrorist yelling ‘Allahu Akbar,’ Arabic for ‘God is the greatest’ as he brings down a garden hoe on the neck of a dying foreign laborer in a decapitation attempt,” the report said.

Antony Blinken, Joe Biden’s secretary of state, confirmed evidence shows, “A young boy and girl, 6 and 8 years old, and their parents around the breakfast table. The father’s eye gouged out in front of his kids. The mother’s breast cut off, the girl’s foot amputated, the boy’s fingers cut off before they were executed. And then their executioners sat down and had a meal. That is what this society is dealing with, and no nation could tolerate that.”

Michael Oren, the former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., recently told “Just the News, No Noise” that there is a call for a “state commission and Nuremberg-type trial.”

He said captured terrorists have talked about “what they did and what they were told to do … they should be put on trial.”

