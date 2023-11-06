WORLD WAR III WATCH: One of US Navy’s Largest Submarines Armed with Nuclear Missiles Arrives in the Middle East

Source: U.S Navy

In a move that has ratcheted up tensions in an already precarious region, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the arrival of one of its Ohio-class submarines in its area of responsibility (AOR).

The Biden regime has yet to release an official statement.

“On November 5, 2023, an Ohio-class submarine arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility,” U.S. Central Command wrote on X/Twitter.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR) includes 21 countries:

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uzbekistan, Yemen.

The AOR stretches from Northeast Africa across the Middle East to Central and South Asia. It spans over 4 million square miles.

Source: U.S. Central Command

The Ohio-class submarine is not just any naval vessel. It is a class of nuclear-powered submarines operated by the United States Navy.

The Ohio-class submarines are the largest submarines ever built by the U.S. Navy. They are 560 feet long and 42 feet wide, and displace 18,750 tons when submerged.

The Ohio-class submarine has nuclear weapons. The 14 Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines (SSBNs) carry about half of the United States’ active strategic thermonuclear warheads that are capable of erasing a country from the map.

An unarmed Trident II (D5LE) missile launches from Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741)
by Official U.S. Navy Imagery

The Ohio-class submarine is a nuclear-powered submarine used by the United States Navy. It has multiple roles, including:

  • Strategic deterrence: The Ohio-class submarine was designed for extended strategic deterrent patrols. The goal of strategic deterrence is to dissuade adversaries from launching a nuclear attack.
  • Ballistic missile submarine: The Ohio-class submarine carries twenty four submarine launched ballistic missiles that could destroy fourteen separate targets each with near pinpoint accuracy from 7,000 miles away.
  • Special operations: The Ohio-class submarine can covertly insert Special Operations Forces.
  • Spying: The Ohio-class submarine can spy.
  • Sinking ships and other subs: The Ohio-class submarine can sink ships and other subs.

WATCH: An inside look at the U.S. Ohio-class submarines and their capabilities.

Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

