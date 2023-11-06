WORLD WAR III WATCH: One of US Navy’s Largest Submarines Armed with Nuclear Missiles Arrives in the Middle East

In a move that has ratcheted up tensions in an already precarious region, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the arrival of one of its Ohio-class submarines in its area of responsibility (AOR).

The Biden regime has yet to release an official statement.

“On November 5, 2023, an Ohio-class submarine arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility,” U.S. Central Command wrote on X/Twitter.

On November 5, 2023, an Ohio-class submarine arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. pic.twitter.com/iDgUFp4enp — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 5, 2023

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR) includes 21 countries:

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uzbekistan, Yemen.

The AOR stretches from Northeast Africa across the Middle East to Central and South Asia. It spans over 4 million square miles.

The Ohio-class submarine is not just any naval vessel. It is a class of nuclear-powered submarines operated by the United States Navy.

The Ohio-class submarines are the largest submarines ever built by the U.S. Navy. They are 560 feet long and 42 feet wide, and displace 18,750 tons when submerged.

The Ohio-class submarine has nuclear weapons. The 14 Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines (SSBNs) carry about half of the United States’ active strategic thermonuclear warheads that are capable of erasing a country from the map.

The Ohio-class submarine is a nuclear-powered submarine used by the United States Navy. It has multiple roles, including:

Strategic deterrence: The Ohio-class submarine was designed for extended strategic deterrent patrols. The goal of strategic deterrence is to dissuade adversaries from launching a nuclear attack.

The Ohio-class submarine was designed for extended strategic deterrent patrols. The goal of strategic deterrence is to dissuade adversaries from launching a nuclear attack. Ballistic missile submarine: The Ohio-class submarine carries twenty four submarine launched ballistic missiles that could destroy fourteen separate targets each with near pinpoint accuracy from 7,000 miles away.

The Ohio-class submarine carries twenty four submarine launched ballistic missiles that could destroy fourteen separate targets each with near pinpoint accuracy from 7,000 miles away. Special operations: The Ohio-class submarine can covertly insert Special Operations Forces.

The Ohio-class submarine can covertly insert Special Operations Forces. Spying: The Ohio-class submarine can spy.

The Ohio-class submarine can spy. Sinking ships and other subs: The Ohio-class submarine can sink ships and other subs.

WATCH: An inside look at the U.S. Ohio-class submarines and their capabilities.