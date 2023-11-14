Daily Wire’s Anti-Trumper Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens Reportedly Unfollow Each Other on Twitter After Shapiro Publicly Trashes Her Over “Faux Sophistication” On Israel

Conservative firebrand and The Daily Wire host Candace Owens recently inserted herself in a dispute between GOP presidential primary candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley after Ramaswamy referred to fellow GOP presidential candidate and war hawk Nikki Haley as “Dick Cheney in three-inch heels” during a U.S. foreign policy debate in their most recent televised debate.

NEW: Nikki Haley’s X account appears to have threatened Vivek Ramaswamy after he made fun of her and Ron Desantis for being “Dick Cheney 3-inch heels.” The comment from Haley came after Vivek called her out for getting rich off of politics. “You have the likes of Nikki Haley,… pic.twitter.com/r5WAT9VDWm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 9, 2023

In response to Ramaswamy’s comment, Nikki Haley tweeted a comment that was viewed as confusing or even downright bizarre to many. Haley claimed her heels were not about making a fashion statement but were “for ammunition.”

Vivek, I wear heels. They’re not for a fashion statement— they’re for ammunition. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 9, 2023

The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens reacted to the controversy surrounding the Vivek Ramaswamy Vs. Nikki Haley debate by telling her fans she would like to “endorse Nikki Haley as President of Israel.” Owens said that “she [Haley] has earned” her support. In what appeared to be a tongue-in-cheek comment, Owens said that if you’re paying attention to the (pro-Hamas/Palestine)protests and the (fake news)media, “support for Israel has literally collapsed.” Finally, Owens said, “with enough money from foreign interest lobbyists,” she believed the former South Carolina governor would be the logical choice for “getting it [Israel] back.”

Looks like Ben Shapiro is about to fire Candace Owens. https://t.co/1n8yr9eiWN pic.twitter.com/lBdfNnKCu7 — Vincent James (@davincentjames) November 14, 2023

During a recent interview with Jewish comedian Ami Kozak, The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens compared the treatment of innocent Jewish students on college campuses to the persecution of white students on campuses across America for years by Marxist BLM radicals. Owens explained that for years, white students have been forced to endure threats by BLM activists, as well as insults and false accusations by radical leftist professors for the crime of being white, as she pointed out that corporations never threatened to pull their funding over the treatment of white students by the radical left over their persecution of white students.

Near the end of the discussion, the outspoken Owens also condemned Jews who are silent on the persecution of Jews while defending Palestinians in the conflict spurred by the horrific terror attack by Hamas that has led to the death of thousands and the torturing and kidnapping of hundreds more.

The Daily Wire co-owner, Ben Shapiro, clearly didn’t find the comments made by the Daily Wire host Candace Owens regarding Israel or Jewish Americans acceptable, as he publicly trashed the outspoken conservative firebrand Candace Owens in front of a group of Jewish supporters.

Shapiro told the crowd of supporters that Candace Owens is exhibiting “faux sophistication on these particulars issues [on Israel] has been ridiculous,” adding that he finds her comments to be “absolutely disgraceful.” The crowd appeared to agree with Shapiro as they cheered loudly for him, in a show of support.

Ben Shapiro told all of us to stop emoting for years just for him to go crying about Candace Owens. I hate to say it, but it looks like Ben is perfectly fine with enforcing his beliefs while canceling anyone that has their own. It makes all those videos when he attacked… pic.twitter.com/urd0Yw0f97 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) November 14, 2023

Shapiro was slammed for attacking Owens, as top conservatives suggested if conservatives were given a choice, they would choose Candace Owens over Shapiro. quickly discovered who the public would choose in a debate between him and Owens, who he accused of having “faux sophistication” on the topic of Israel.

If Ben Shapiro wants people to choose between him and Candace Owens, he’s going to very quickly find out that we would almost all choose Candace Owens. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 14, 2023

While not tagging her boss, Ben Shapiro, Candace Owens tweeted what appears to be a response directed at him only two hours ago:

Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God. Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money. Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God. Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against…

According to Matt Wallace, Ben Shapiro, and Candace Owens have now unfollowed each other on Twitter over Owens shared her opinion on the war between Hamas and Israel, more specifically, over her remarks on support for Israel collapsing on social media.

Wow! Ben Shapiro is now publicly calling Candace Owens “disgraceful,” and both of them have unfollowed each other after Candace gave her opinion on the war between Israel and Hamas saying “Support for Israel has virtually collapsed socially” pic.twitter.com/1Fs9gBSUng — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) November 14, 2023

Ben Shapiro is largely responsible for his own unpopularity amongst America First conservatives over his unfair condemnation of President Trump and subsequent flip-flopping on his support for America’s most pro-Israel President in history.

The Daily Wire is owned by Jeremy Boreing, Ben Shapiro, Caleb Robinson, and Farris Wilks.

In 2016, only eight months before the election, Ben Shapiro famously told his followers that he would never vote for Donald J. Trump for President of the United States.

Ben Shapiro, an Orthodox Jew, was forced to eat crow over his criticism of President Trump when it became clear that he would be the first American President to make good on his promise to place a US Embassy in Jerusalem.

“It’s obviously an act of not only political bravery but moral courage to move the embassy. But just to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital — the absurdity of the U.S. policy suggesting that Jerusalem is not Israel’s capital has resulted in idiocies like the fact that my niece, who was born in Jerusalem, it says on her passport Jerusalem and then it doesn’t say which country she’s from,” Shapiro told “Fox & Friends.” “For President Trump to recognize that this isn’t going anywhere, that the freedom of Israel is just inherently connected with the freedom of Jerusalem … it’s a recognition of a reality that’s necessary in order for real peace to be achieved in the region, not based on false stupidities that have been promulgated for the last couple decades,” the “Daily Wire” founder and editor added.

In his White House statement on May 14, 2018, President Trump wrote that the “recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is a necessary condition for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”

My announcement today marks the beginning of a new approach to conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. In 1995, Congress adopted the Jerusalem Embassy Act, urging the federal government to relocate the American embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize that that city — and so importantly — is Israel’s capital. This act passed Congress by an overwhelming bipartisan majority and was reaffirmed by a unanimous vote of the Senate only six months ago. Yet, for over 20 years, every previous American president has exercised the law’s waiver, refusing to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem or to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city. Presidents issued these waivers under the belief that delaying the recognition of Jerusalem would advance the cause of peace. Some say they lacked courage, but they made their best judgments based on facts as they understood them at the time. Nevertheless, the record is in. After more than two decades of waivers, we are no closer to a lasting peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. It would be folly to assume that repeating the exact same formula would now produce a different or better result. Therefore, I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. While previous presidents have made this a major campaign promise, they failed to deliver. Today, I am delivering.

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro appears to have been rewarded after dining with the far-left Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg…

While the majority of top conservative pages on Facebook were either being shut down before the 2016 election or losing over 90% of the engagement with their followers after President Trump’s inauguration, Ben Shapiro, a co-founder of the Daily Wire, was cozying up to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who many blame for President Trump’s stunning and unexplainable loss to Dementia Joe in 2016.

Shapiro, it seemed, was being rewarded for his anti-Trump position, as he was curiously chosen to dine with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the kingpin of social media censorship and election tampering in 2020 via “Zuck bucks.” Zuckerberg and his wife contributed hundreds of millions in 2020 under the guise of COVID provisions that were strategically used to help in Democrat strongholds to determine election outcomes in critical swing states.

After Shapiro’s meeting with Mark Zuckerberg, NPR performed an analysis of the top pages on Facebook. The results of the data collected by NPR showed that curiously, the Daily Wire, a relative newcomer to Facebook at the time, received more likes, shares, and comments on Zuckerberg’s highly censored platform than any other news publisher by a wide margin.

“Even legacy news organizations that have broken major stories or produced groundbreaking investigative work don’t come anywhere close,” NPR wrote.

While engagement numbers for the anti-Trump Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire Facebook page were exploding, top conservative pages, like the pro-Trump Gateway Pundit, were watching their engagement numbers plummet.

Once again, in 2019, Ben Shapiro was forced to eat crow over his criticism of President Trump.

On June 8, 2019, President Trump announced he would be suspending tariffs against Mexico as a part of a deal to work with the Mexican government to help secure our southern border, signaling another victory in his ongoing commitment to securing our southern border, thereby fulfilling yet another key campaign promise.

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Ben Shapiro immediately mocked President Trump’s negotiations with Mexico, calling him “Tariff Man.”

“Tariff Man would be the world’s least successful superhero, with a long record of carnage and stupidity behind him,” Shapiro wrote.

Tariff Man would be the world’s least successful superhero, with a long record of carnage and stupidity behind him https://t.co/nX1qFKJMpw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 4, 2018

Wall Street Journal’s Robbie Whelan tweeted about President Trump’s negotiations with Mexico: WaPo: U.S./Mexico close to a deal to avoid tariffs. Mexico has proposed sending 6,000 troops to its southern border w/ Guatemala and what sounds like a modified version of a “safe third country” agreement. Unclear how close or if it will satisfy Trump.

Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro retweeted the link to Whelan’s Wall Street Journal article and was forced to admit (again) that he underestimated President Trump.

Shapiro tweeted: Trump was 100% right and I was 100% wrong. Good on him.