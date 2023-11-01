What’s Up with Hunter Biden? Recently Released Video Shows First Son Looking Paranoid and Acting Strange

Hunter Biden released a strange new video online recently. He likes to film himself.

It’s like an addiction to Hunter. He gets high and films himself on his phone or camera.

At least he kept his clothes on for this latest one.

This video was a bit strange, since he is not talking and he keeps the focus on himself as he spins around the house.

It’s not clear when this video was taken.

It’s like something a drug addict might post.

Isn’t Hunter supposed to be clean and dry as part of his latest lawsuit?

The video screams drug-induced paranoia.

Why did Hunter Biden take this video? it screams drug-induced paranoia.pic.twitter.com/Fk6ejyqWcd — Evan Mahoney (@EvanMahoney_) October 31, 2023