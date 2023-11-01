What’s Up with Hunter Biden? Recently Released Video Shows First Son Looking Paranoid and Acting Strange

Hunter Biden released a strange new video online recently. He likes to film himself.

It’s like an addiction to Hunter. He gets high and films himself on his phone or camera.
At least he kept his clothes on for this latest one.

This video was a bit strange, since he is not talking and he keeps the focus on himself as he spins around the house.

It’s not clear when this video was taken.

It’s like something a drug addict might post.
Isn’t Hunter supposed to be clean and dry as part of his latest lawsuit?

The video screams drug-induced paranoia.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

