The Globalists are Worried: Justin Trudeau Blames “Rise of a Right Wing MAGA Influenced Thinking” for Dwindling Support for Bloody Ukrainian War (VIDEO)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lashed out at MAGA conservatives in the United States. The commie tyrant blames MAGA Republicans for the dwindling support for the ongoing bloodbath in Ukraine.

The globalists want their war with Russia. They’re very upset with the MAGA Republicans.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: Canada has been one of those countries that has been the most steadfast with Ukraine. In my many conversations with Ursula (EU Chief) about the sanctions we’ve brought in together, the military support, the financial support that we’ve had over the years. Every step of the way I’ve stood up and said, “Canada will be there with everything it takes for as long as it takes to support Ukraine.” And I’ve actually boasted to her and to others that it’s not a political debate in Canada. All parties in Canada stand with Ukraine.

So it is particularly troubling even though we are seeing a rise of right-wing rhetoric in the United States, with MAGA conservatives across Europe, in certain corners of right wing politicians and parties starting to pull their support for Ukraine, starting to parrot Russian disinformation and misinformation and propaganda, that suddenly the Conservative Party of Canada would choose to not stand with Ukraine in something that they need that the Ukraine has asked for. And to use the frankly absurd excuse that it’s because Ukraine will be bringing in a price on pollution in the coming years. Obviously that’s an excuse, but it’s not the real story.

The real story is the rise of a right wing American MAGA influenced thinking that has made Canadian conservatives who used to be among the strongest defenders of Ukraine, I’ll admit it, turn their backs on something Ukraine needs in its hour of need. That is the danger of the rise of the right wing influence that is feeling its impact in Canada that’s what not just Ukrainian Canadians, but all Canadians should be concerned about.

When the Conservative Party of Canada and Pierre Poliev turn their backs on history, turn their backs on our friends and allies, turns their backs on the international rules based order and our support for the UN charter and territorial integrity.

It is of real concern and should be of concern to all of us because we’re seeing that spiking up all around the world.