“We Must Teach Israel a Lesson” – Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad Vows to Repeat Oct. 7 Attack Until Israel Is Annihilated (VIDEO)

Ghazi Hamad of the Hamas political bureau said in an October 24, 2023 show on LBC TV (Lebanon) that Hamas is prepared to repeat the October 7 “Al-Aqsa Flood” Operation time and again until Israel is annihilated.

Hamas terrorists stormed the Israeli border on October 7, 2023, slaughtering 1,400 Jews and taking another 220 hostage including at least 30 children.

The horrific scene was like nothing we have witnessed in years. The massacre was the largest mass murder of Jews since World War II.

Via MEMRI TV.