“We Must Teach Israel a Lesson” – Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad Vows to Repeat Oct. 7 Attack Until Israel Is Annihilated (VIDEO)

Ghazi Hamad of the Hamas political bureau said in an October 24, 2023 show on LBC TV (Lebanon) that Hamas is prepared to repeat the October 7 “Al-Aqsa Flood” Operation time and again until Israel is annihilated.
Hamas terrorists stormed the Israeli border on October 7, 2023, slaughtering 1,400 Jews and taking another 220 hostage including at least 30 children.
The horrific scene was like nothing we have witnessed in years. The massacre was the largest mass murder of Jews since World War II.
Via MEMRI TV.
Ghazi Hamad: “Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove that country, because it constitutes a security, military, and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nation, and must be finished. We are not ashamed to say this, with full force.
[…]
“We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do this again and again. The Al-Aqsa Flood is just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth, because we have the determination, the resolve, and the capabilities to fight. Will we have to pay a price? Yes, and we are ready to pay it. We are called a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs.
[…]
“We did not want to harm civilians, but there were complications on the ground, and there was a party in the area, with [civilian] population… It was a large area, across 40 kilometers…
[…]
“The occupation must come to an end.”