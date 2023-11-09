WAYNE ROOT: Can You Handle the Truth? My Brutal Takedown of the GOP Election Disaster and What’s Happening to America

By Wayne Allyn Root

I know what went wrong on Election Day for the GOP- again. Can you handle the truth? Because it’s going to be brutal.

And please don’t blame President Trump. I’m getting really sick of the lies and desperation. Not just by Democrats. But by assorted “Never Trumpers,” RINOS, establishment GOP, and DeSantis backers. I know- I repeat myself.

Not only the New York Times, but also the latest CNN poll shows Trump winning big. He is dominating the GOP field…and burying DeSantis…and Joe Biden too. Trump is winning everything, everywhere. At least in polls that measure the opinions and votes of real American citizens.

But do these polls take into account, illegal alien voters? Of course not. No illegal alien voter would dare talk to pollsters. They stay low. They hide. They keep their heads down. They don’t want anyone to catch onto this gigantic voting scam.

And therein lies the problem.

This is why we’re losing elections- among many other factors. I’ll cover all the other reasons in Part 2 tomorrow. But first and foremost, the problem is open borders and illegal alien voting.

But I know one thing for certain: Trump is not to blame. He’s the one who warned us all about open borders and the destruction of America way back in 2015- a lifetime ago. He was right. This is what’s destroying the GOP. This is why we’re losing elections.

Take Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. He’s not my cup of tea- too “centrist” for me (which means he’s a compromiser- always right down the middle). You know what’s in the middle of the road? Road kill.

“Center” and “moderate” and “compromise” don’t work when you’re fighting a communist takeover of the USA- backed by the DC Swamp, Deep State, CIA, DOJ, FBI, 87,000 new IRS agents- all working for the Democrat Party, Homeland Security, CDC, FDA, WHO, teachers unions, every educator and college professor in America, Hollywood (every movie and TV show), Silicon Valley and the entire mainstream media.

Throw in George Soros, Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum, Bill Gates, China, the Chinese Communist Party and the Mexican Drug Cartels.

They’re all against Trump…MAGA…America First…American exceptionalism…capitalim…and Judeo-Christian values.

So poor Glenn Youngkin isn’t the right guy for the job. But give him credit- he campaigned hard, he fought hard, he had good issues- inflation, Biden’s failing economy, failing schools. So why did he lose? Why did the GOP nationally suffer another losing election?

This is about open borders.

Is everyone blind? Don’t you notice millions of illegal aliens coming into America every year, for 3 years in a row? You don’t think any of them are voting? Well then I’ve got a bridge to sell you in Vegas…over the ocean.

They’re being waved in by Biden (and his boss Obama), and then dumped all over the USA for one reason- to turn America deep blue.

Youngkin just won a smashing victory in Virginia up and down the ticket only two years ago. Since then, Biden (and his boss Obama) have destroyed this country three thousand ways from Tuesday. They’ve turned America into a third world craphole. We’re a hot mess.

America is FUBAR (fuc—ed up beyond all recognition).

And in the face of all of that, you think it’s “normal” that only two years after a smashing victory in Virginia, those same Virginia voters decided to reward Biden and the Democrats? That’s just not possible.

What I believe happened is that in Virginia and every state in this country, millions of illegals have settled in, and gotten licenses at DMV, and automatically registered to vote. Democrat activists and unions and Soros organizations show them how to do 2 things as soon as they get to America- collect welfare and register to vote.

That is the whole point of open borders. It may take a few months, or even a year for Democrats to get each wave of illegals registered and voting. But that means the ones who came in in 2021 (Biden’s first year) started voting in time for the 2022 midterms. The ones who came in in 2022 (Biden’s second year) started voting in this election. The ones arrive this year (Biden’s third year) will be voting in the 2024 presidential election.

So now in blue cities, blue counties and blue voting districts in each state, there are more Democrat voters every year. That’s one reason Youngkin went backwards in only two years.

Because Democrats brought in reinforcements- and we’re surrounded like the Alamo!

This is “The Great Replacement” strategy at work. The citizens are being surrounded and out-voted by illegal invaders. How do you think Democrats turned California from the land of Nixon, Reagan and Pete Wilson to a 100% Democrat state? They kept adding illegals until they out-voted California’s legal citizens. Eventually no Republican could ever again win a statewide race.

Now Biden (and his boss Obama) are using the California model on the whole nation. Democrats keep waving in hordes of illegals. Then Democrats illegally register them to vote.

We are being overrun like “Custer’s Last Stand.”

And until the GOP figures out how to stop this, we will keep being overrun by this invasion of illegal Democrat voters. Until America and the GOP is gone forever.

I’m only just getting started. Tomorrow I’ll release Part 2 of this brutally honest story on why the GOP keeps losing. There’s much more to the story.

Can you handle the truth?

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Watch Wayne’s TV shows- “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Real America’s Voice TV Network on Saturdays at Noon ET…and Wayne’s daily TV show on Lindell TV 2 at 7 pm ET at FrankSpeech.com. He is also host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Audio Network, daily at 6 pm ET. Wayne’s latest book is a #1 bestseller, “The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book.” You can order here: https://www.amazon.com/Great-Patriot-BUY-cott-Book-Conservative/dp/099173372X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1676215826&sr=8-1