WAYNE ROOT: Can you Handle the Truth? My Brutal Takedown of the GOP Election Disaster and What’s Happening to America- Part II

By Wayne Allyn Root

Yesterday I released Part I of my post-election analysis of what has happened to America and why the GOP keeps losing elections. Part I was all about the open border- the number one problem in America…and the number one problem for the GOP.

Republicans are being replaced and erased. We are being made insignificant. We are being out-voted. Patriots are now foreigners in our own country.

This open border is the greatest catastrophe in our nation’s history- times 100,000 and squared.

Plain and simple, Democrats are inviting and welcoming the whole world in to destroy our country…turn us into a socialist welfare state…and out-vote us forever more. Trump either wins in 2024, or he is the “Last Republican Ever.” After 2024, in this Big Brother Gestapo/KGB police state with Democrats in full control of the country, Democrats will classify all Republicans as “domestic terrorists” and outlaw being a Republican.

The 2024 election really is the end of the line.

But there is more to this story than open borders, or what Democrats are doing to America. The GOP has plenty of responsibility for its own demise.

The Republican Party is a joke. We are weak, feckless, pathetic, cowards, scared of our own shadow, not to mention bribed, bought and paid for. Almost our entire leadership is either morons, or in bed with the enemy- paid to lose elections.

That starts at the top with Ronna McDaniel, Chairwoman of the Republican Party. She’s like the Captain of the Titanic. She’s like the lieutenant in Vietnam who every soldier wants to frag. She has demoralized our entire Republican base. I’m no expert psychologist, but if your 80 million voters hate their own leadership, I think it’s time to fire the CEO. Don’t you?

I’m no Johnny-Come-Lately. I’ve said for years Ronna is poison. She is destroying our party. She is either the dumbest, most clueless, incompetent, political operative in world history, or she’s collected a $100 million bribe from George Soros to make sure the GOP loses again and again.

She has lost and lost and lost some more. What exactly does she do? Whatever it is…fire her…and quickly do the opposite.

In sports, if the coach loses, you fire them. It’s that simple. Usually in the middle of one bad season. Certainly at the end of a bad season. But no one re-signs a loser for more losing. Can the GOP possibly be this stupid? It’s not possible. The RNC committeepersons who voted for her must all be on the take. Fire them all. Then check their offshore bank accounts. Someone is getting filthy rich on all this losing.

If you don’t get rid of Ronna McDaniel, say goodbye to the GOP. She will preside over its final death in 2024.

Next up on the brutal honesty list is rigged elections. Open borders alone are not defeating the GOP. Democrats are cheating. We all know they rigged and stole 2020. Nothing has changed since then. Stop lying and trying to tell me we’ve made progress.

There is no difference between now and 2020.

Democrats rigged the 2022 midterms to prevent a well-deserved 80-seat GOP Congressional landslide victory. Then they rigged 2023 again.

Yes, the GOP leadership is dumb, clueless and incompetent, but still, we’re not losing elections fair and square. The system is rigged.

Or do you believe with this miserable inflation everyone just raced to the polls to vote Democrat? Every poll shows 75% of voters hate the direction of America. Yet they voted for more of it? C’mon, I may have been born yesterday, but I wasn’t born in the past 15 minutes.

Until the GOP finds a way to ban mail-in ballots with no Voter ID, ballot drop boxes, ballot harvesting, no signature match, corrupt machine voting, dirty voter rolls, and votes counted for days after the election (among many other problems), we aren’t going to ever win again. Democrats have found a way to permanently rig and steal elections.

And they are damn close to turning America into a one-party communist state.

Are you aware, in world history, once entrenched in power, no one has EVER defeated a communist government at the ballot box. That’s because voting isn’t what matters in a communist country. All that matters is who counts the ballots.

We are there now. Except the dumb, weak, cowardly GOP is too stupid, blind, or bribed to know it.

So, knowing that it’s literally next to impossible to throw this communist government out, with their rigged elections, censorship of conservatives and weaponization of government against conservatives…what are we going to do? Who is riding to our rescue?

Trump is. I know he’s the one politician on our team. I know he’s super-human. I know he’s a one-man-army. But…he still needs a little help. I’m sad to say, I think it’s pretty clear now, with people like Ronna McDaniel in charge, the GOP is never going to give it to him.

So, we better come up with another plan. Fast.

I’ve got a half dozen more brutal reasons the GOP keeps snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. No one can be this stupid. It has to be intentional.

Get ready for Part III next week.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Watch Wayne’s TV shows- “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Real America’s Voice TV Network on Saturdays at Noon ET…and Wayne’s daily TV show on Lindell TV 2 at 7 pm ET at FrankSpeech.com. He is also host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Audio Network, daily at 6 pm ET. Wayne’s latest book is a #1 bestseller, “The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book.” You can order here: https://www.amazon.com/Great-Patriot-BUY-cott-Book-Conservative/dp/099173372X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1676215826&sr=8-1