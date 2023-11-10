Washington Post Forced to Retract Cartoon Mocking Hamas After Readers and Staffers Call it Racist – See it Here

The liberal Washington Post has retracted a cartoon by award winning political cartoonist Michael Ramirez after readers and even WaPo staffers called it racist.

The cartoon accurately mocks the terrorist group Hamas for hiding behind human shields like women and children.

The snowflakes have spoken and the WaPo responded.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

WaPo Took Down Hamas Cartoon Amid Staffers’ ‘Deep Concerns,’ Internal Memo Indicates Sally Buzbee, the executive editor of the Washington Post, sent an email to staff members on Wednesday night acknowledging their “many deep concerns and conversations” about a cartoon criticizing Hamas that the newspaper earlier in the day published and then deleted. In the email, obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, Buzbee wrote: Dear colleagues, Given the many deep concerns and conversations today in our newsroom, I wanted to ensure everyone saw the notes sent out tonight by The Post’s opinions editor, David Shipley, to Post readers and to his staff in opinions. My best, Sally Buzbee forwarded an email that Shipley had sent opinions staff in which he said he had personally “taken down” the cartoon. Shipley included the full text of an editor’s note in which he publicly expressed “regret” that he had “missed something profound, and divisive” in publishing the image. “A cartoon published by Michael Ramirez on the war in Gaza, a cartoon whose publication I approved, was seen by many readers as racist. This was not my intent. I saw the drawing as a caricature of a specific individual, the Hamas spokesperson, who celebrated the attacks on unarmed civilians in Israel,” Shipley wrote.

Here’s the supposedly offensive cartoon:

The cartoon depicted a man labeled “Hamas” with a woman and children strapped to him, asking “How dare Israel attack civilians…” pic.twitter.com/mOB6wt4DQf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 9, 2023

I can understand why WaPo had to retract this cartoon. It's accurate. https://t.co/VegadNCmvD pic.twitter.com/5W1jKcdbPs — Holden (@Holden114) November 10, 2023

Think back to all the offensive anti-Trump political cartoons that have been run by liberal newspapers over the years. No one had a problem with those. But now the left comes to the defense of Hamas. Typical.