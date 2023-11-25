WAIT, WHAT? Sean Hannity Has Released a Comedy Christmas Special Called ‘Jingle Smells’ Starring John Schneider (VIDEO)

Sean Hannity has produced a new Christmas comedy special called ‘Jingle Smells’ which stars John Schneider, Jim Breuer, Eric Roberts and other familiar faces. Who knew?

Andrew Breitbart famously said that politics is downstream from culture. He wanted to see conservatives get more involved in the arts and entertainment. It looks like Hannity is taking him at his word.

The new special is available on Rumble but you can watch the trailer below.

Breitbart News has more details:

Sean Hannity’s Christmas Comedy ‘Jingle Smells’ Debuts on Rumble, Lampoons Cancel Culture and AI Sean Hannity is out with a new movie — Jingle Smells, an up-to-the-minute Christmas comedy that sends up cancel culture and artificial intelligence technology. The movie debuted Thanksgiving on Rumble, making it the first non-documentary feature to premiere on the free-speech video platform. Jingle Smells, which is executive produced by Hannity and Logan Sekulow, tells the story of the fallout after a Hollywood star (James Storm) gets cancelled for expressing his patriotic views. The studio orders his latest performance to be digitally replaced by AI while his action figure toys are to be pulled from the shelves and destroyed. Enter war veteran Nick Gutman (Ben Davies), who is forced to take a job with his dad’s (John Schneider) garbage men buddies in a mission to find and destroy the toys by Christmas Eve. Eric Roberts plays the executive who pulls the trigger on the action figures.

Here’s the trailer:

If you want to watch the special on Rumble, you can find it here.

It’s a pleasant surprise to see Hannity working with all of these people to create something new for Christmas entertainment.