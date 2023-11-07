Vile Leftist Thug Abuses GOP Poll Worker in Arlington, VA – VIDEO

by
Vile far -eft thug abuses young poll worker in Arlington, VA. on election day.

Today is election day in several states, including Kentucky, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

This morning in Virginia a far-left thug abused a young Republican poll worker in Arlington.

The poll worker Matthew Hurtt recorded the entire unhinged attack.

Matthew said, “The guy started before he went in, and I assumed he would keep it going when he came out… so I hit record.”

According to Byron York of the Washington Examiner:

The story behind this exchange, from Matthew Hurtt, chairman of the Arlington GOP and maker of this video: ‘I was at my fourth polling location for the morning handing out Republican sample ballots.

I had already talked to the Democratic poll greeters and a few voters when this man approached me. I offered a Republican sample ballot, and he flew into a rage, calling me names, spouting the sort of tropes you hear in the video. Then he went inside to vote.

I assumed he would come out afterwards and continue his verbal assault, so I turned on my phone camera and slid it into my shirt pocket. What you see in the video is actually the second exchange.’

The entire verbal assault was caught on tape.

The perpetrator is a true believer of the Democrat party line – blame Republicans for everything you’re doing.

I would love to know more about this abusive clown.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.