Vile Leftist Thug Abuses GOP Poll Worker in Arlington, VA – VIDEO

Today is election day in several states, including Kentucky, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

I’m inspired, filled with hope, & encouraged. Tuesday, November 7th, we have critical elections in KY, MS, NJ, NY, OH, PA, & VA. Please tag your favorite influencer below & ask them to post about the elections. (I don’t expect a repost — I just want to get the word out.) — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 6, 2023

This morning in Virginia a far-left thug abused a young Republican poll worker in Arlington.

The poll worker Matthew Hurtt recorded the entire unhinged attack.

Matthew said, “The guy started before he went in, and I assumed he would keep it going when he came out… so I hit record.”

According to Byron York of the Washington Examiner:

The story behind this exchange, from Matthew Hurtt, chairman of the Arlington GOP and maker of this video: ‘I was at my fourth polling location for the morning handing out Republican sample ballots. I had already talked to the Democratic poll greeters and a few voters when this man approached me. I offered a Republican sample ballot, and he flew into a rage, calling me names, spouting the sort of tropes you hear in the video. Then he went inside to vote. I assumed he would come out afterwards and continue his verbal assault, so I turned on my phone camera and slid it into my shirt pocket. What you see in the video is actually the second exchange.’

The entire verbal assault was caught on tape.

The perpetrator is a true believer of the Democrat party line – blame Republicans for everything you’re doing.

I would love to know more about this abusive clown.

Unhinged progressive confronts Republican poll greeter in Arlington, Election Day 2023. pic.twitter.com/fgRfNxVS7X — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) November 7, 2023