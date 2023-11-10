Viewing Figures for Third RNC Debate Were in the Sewer – Meanwhile Trump RULES at South Florida Rally!

Another Ronna McDaniel success story.

The third GOP presidential debate sans President Trump sunk in the ratings. The debate on NBC drew just 7.51 million viewers. That compares to 13 million in the first debate without Trump.

I had predicted the 3rd debate would garner ratings of 6.7 million viewers. The numbers are out and it’s under 5 million, a 4.5 million drop from the second debate, with younger folks choosing to watch the Country Music Awards — a context where cowboy boots make sense. What… https://t.co/s76w1psCod pic.twitter.com/8D04xUZ7UE — JoMa (@joma_gc) November 9, 2023

Via The Daily Mail.

Viewing figures for the third Republican presidential debate plummeted by almost 50 percent compared to the first just three months ago. An average of 7.51 million people tuned in to watch the NBC News-hosted debate on Wednesday night, a significant drop from the 13 million viewers at the first debate, which many have attributed to the continuing dominance of former President Donald Trump. The second debate, held in September in California, picked up 9.5 million, which at the time was a 25 percent drop from the first.

And the numbers may be lower than that.

The GOP debate ratings have been revised. It's bad. Real bad. Preliminary estimates of 5.79M overshot nearly a million and the 18-49 demo rating was revised down a tenth. It's 4.9M and a 0.5, a viewership crash. — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) November 9, 2023

Meanwhile – Trump rallied in south Florida last night.