VIDEO: MASSIVE Overflow Crowd Lines The Streets Outside Sold Out Event in Claremont, New Hampshire for President Donald J. Trump

Supporters of President Trump lined the streets outside the sold-out venue Saturday as the 45th President delivered remarks to another massive crowd in Claremont, New Hampshire.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the highlights of Trump’s speech at Stevens High School earlier.

Thousands filled the high school gym to capacity.

CLAREMONT, NEW HAMPSHIRE ON 🔥 FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/Py2o3OfCW5 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 11, 2023

Additionally, a video posted after Trump took the stage shows hundreds more New Hampshire voters, and Trump 2024 signs are seen lining the streets. Meanwhile, Joe Biden, who supposedly received 81 million votes, can’t even fill a gym.

Via Dan Scavino:

11/11/23—Outside overflow crowd in Claremont, New Hampshire… pic.twitter.com/rIB3sUI5aT — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) November 11, 2023

Trump greeted the fired-up crowd indoors long before the crowd was seen showing their support outside of the event.

Happening Now—45 takes the stage in Claremont, New Hampshire… pic.twitter.com/7REVPaaWLx — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) November 11, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit reported, before speaking last month in Derry, New Hampshire, Trump added his name to the ballot at the New Hampshire State House, where he was also met by huge crowds of supporters.

Right Side Broadcasting Network reports:

Trump’s visit to New Hampshire on Veterans Day marks his seventh visit to the critical primary state this year. He visited the state last on Oct. 23, where he delivered remarks in Derry. Trump had won the state in both the 2016 and 2020 GOP primaries, but narrowly lost the state in both general elections. Per Real Clear Politics (RCP), Trump is the leading primary candidate among residents in the Granite State. As of Saturday, RCP reported the 45th president with a near 32-point lead in the state (46.5 percent). Former Gov. Nikki Haley, R-S.C., polled second at 14.8 percent, and Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., in third with 10.5 percent.

The Democrats will likely get rid of Joe Biden for someone like Gavin Newsome or a woman–if they still know what that is–and they’ll still have to cheat in 2024 to stop America First!