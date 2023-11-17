VIDEO: Former “Reading Rainbow” Host Makes Nasty Remark Suggesting Physical Violence Against Conservative Moms Group During Book Awards Ceremony

Former “Reading Rainbow” host and leftist actor Levar Burton has found himself in hot water over a sick remark he made this week suggesting physical violence against one of the most prominent Moms groups in America.

As Fox News reported, Burton was hosting the National Book Awards ceremony Wednesday night when, out of the blue, he decided to trash-talk Moms for Liberty. This conservative organization has angered the liberal political establishment for trying to protect children from being exposed to X-rated books, particularly ones with explicit sexual material.

They have also been successful in school board elections, though this past cycle was less fruitful. Still, the left recognizes how potent a threat Moms for Liberty poses to their sinister agenda and has targeted them for destruction.

During his opening remarks, Burton inquired as to whether there were any members of Moms for Liberty in the audience. After receiving no answer, he then strongly suggested he would have fought the mothers had they been at the event.

Are there any Moms for Liberty in the house? No? “Good! Then hands will not need to be thrown tonight!

The audience cheers after he makes his disgusting statement.

WATCH:

Moms for Liberty angrily responded to Burton and accused him of “threatening physical violence against women.”

American moms weep as a childhood favorite, Reading Rainbow, calls for physical attacks against us because we are protecting the innocence of our children. @levarburton, why have you sunk so low? Threatening physical violence against women?

Burton has had a beef with Moms for Liberty for some time. Fox News notes that in an October press release for the American Library Association’s Banned Books Week, Burton slammed efforts to remove books from libraries.

Books bring us together. They teach us about the world and each other. The ability to read and access books is a fundamental right and a necessity for life-long success. But books are under attack. They’re being removed from libraries and schools. Shelves have been emptied because of a small number of people and their misguided efforts toward censorship. Public advocacy campaigns like Banned Books Week are essential to helping people understand the scope of book censorship and what they can do to fight it.

At no point does Burton make an effort to understand Moms for Liberty’s point of view. He just simply resorts to ad hominem insults.

Burton has refused to apologize or make any further comment regarding his sick attack Wednesday night. Given he is a liberal media darling, there is no pressure on him to do so.