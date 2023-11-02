Victor Reacts: Police State! Feds Begin Arresting Peaceful Protesters Who Were Outside The Capitol on J6 (VIDEO)

We are witnessing the United States descend into a total police state.

As the Gateway Pundit reported,

On October 13, 2022, the FBI testified that they were using geo-tracking data to identify Trump supporters who had gathered near the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

A bombshell report by the Electronic Freedom Foundation (EFF) revealed the “vast, secretive” partnership between private companies and the federal government to surveil and track the movements of millions of Americans.

According to the EFF, the intel alphabet agencies, including ICE, the FBI, US Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Department of Defense (DoD), as well as state and local law enforcement, are being funneled hordes of private cell phone location data by private brokers who harvest the information.

This is the same tactic that Gregg Phillips, Catherine Engelbrecht, and True The Vote used for their investigation into the mail-in ballot dropbox fraud during the 2020 election. The cell phone location data collected by this group was used to identify the network of Democrat operatives who committed mass election fraud, as seen in the recently-released documentary “2000 Mules.”

The FBI was alleged to have used this data to identify patriotic protesters who traveled to Washington DC on January 6, 2021, to support President Trump and the US Constitution.

Tens of thousands of nearly one million protesters later walked to the US Capitol following President Trump’s speech where more rallies were scheduled.

The FBI used geotracking to identify the movements of several targeted individuals in this zone.

The government later said this was a restricted zone on January 6th.

And now we have evidence that the US government and DC police knew thousands of Trump supporters would assemble in this area BECAUSE THEY HAD PERMITS FOR THEIR RALLIES!

The Trump supporters had flyers of the different scheduled events on January 5th and January 6th.

These events were planned and registered with the government before January 6!

Also, the Capitol Hill police knew about several protests scheduled on January 6th at the US Capitol because it was included in their own report!

The Biden DOJ is now arresting Trump supporters who stood outside the US Capitol on January 6 and committed no violence.