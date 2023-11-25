Victor Nieves: What Happened to “Me Too” – Andrew Cuomo Faces Lawsuit Over Sexual Harassment

What happened to “believe all women” and the “me too” movement?

It seems the standard applied against republicans who are accused, without evidence, is an entirely different standard than the one applied to Democrats.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit,

Andrew Cuomo’s former executive assistant, who accused him of sexual harassment and groping her in 2021, has filed a lawsuit against him under the Adult Survivors Act.

Brittany Commisso claims that Cuomo groped her in 2020 while he was still the governor of New York and retaliated against her when she rejected him and refused to perform sex acts.

Cuomo resigned in 2021 after being accused of sexual harassment by 11 women.

Commisso told CBS News in 2021 that Cuomo had closed the door to a room at the Governor’s Mansion that she was in and “put his hand up my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra.”

“I exactly remember looking down, seeing his hand, which is a large hand, thinking to myself, ‘Oh, my God. This is happening,’” she said. “It happened so quick, he didn’t say anything. When I stopped it, he just pulled away and walked away.”

Commisso’s claims were investigated and found to be credible, but prosecutors declined to charge Cuomo.

“While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial,” District Attorney David Soares said, according to a report from The Hill.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Cuomo is considering running for New York City mayor, as Mayor Eric Adams is becoming increasingly unpopular in the polls.