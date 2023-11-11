Veterans Day 2023: Celebrating and Honoring Our Heroes in a Time of Government Tyranny

In the midst of challenges facing the nation, Veterans Day 2023 arrives as a clear call to remember and honor the ideals that shaped the United States. It’s more than just a day; it’s a beacon symbolizing the legacy of the brave men and women who answered the call to defend the nation’s principles and values, particularly in the present times when many citizens feel their liberties are under assault.

This Veterans Day, November 11, 2023, is more important than ever. As our government becomes increasingly tyrannical and tries to remove our freedoms, it is essential that we remember and honor those who have fought and sacrificed to protect us.

Our veterans have sworn an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. They have risked their lives to protect our freedoms, and they deserve our deepest gratitude.

But today, our government under the leadership of the Democrats is the biggest threat to our freedoms. They are trying to disarm us, censor our speech, and control our every move. They are using their power to enrich themselves and their cronies at the expense of the American people.

That is why it is so important to celebrate Veterans Day this year. We need to show our veterans that we appreciate their service and that we will not stand for our government’s tyranny.

HAPPY VETERANS DAY 2023. Thank you for serving this great nation.

Let us always remember – in the words of Ronald Reagan – “Freedom isn’t free and America is the last stand on Earth.”