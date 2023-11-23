Vegans Left ‘Disgusted’ After Shocking Video Exposes How ‘Tofurky’ is Made

A new video has surfaced that is leaving vegans disgusted and horrified. The video, which was filmed at a Tofurky processing plant, shows how the popular meat alternative is made. The footage is disgusting, and it has many vegans questioning whether or not they will ever be able to eat Tofurky again.

Tofurky is a brand name and a portmanteau of the words “tofu” and “turkey”. It’s often served as a vegan main course at Thanksgiving.

It is a plant-based meat substitute that is made from a blend of wheat gluten and tofu. It is a popular choice for vegetarians and vegans who are looking for a meatless option for their meals. Tofurky is typically sold in the form of a roast, but it is also available in other forms, such as sausages, deli slices, and burgers.

The Washington Post, in collaboration with Oregon’s local outlet Here is Oregon, has ruffled some feathers with its latest behind-the-scenes exposé. The news outlets have taken an in-depth look into the making of Tofurky.

Tofurky, produced by Turtle Island Foods in the scenic Columbia River region of Oregon, has been providing vegetarians with a faux-turkey product for years.

Daily Mail reported:

The meat-free meal begins in a giant mixer, where the contents also initially resembles something like cement, before it evolves into a smoother-looking beige batter. According to The Washington Post, the ‘meat’ part of the Tofurky is made up of 130lbs of wheat gluten, 56lbs of silken tofu puree, 23lbs of canola oil, water and spices. The ingredients are mixed together and kneaded for 15 minutes until it resembles a dough, with the stuffing being made at the same time and pressed into the center of the meatless dish. The neat packages of Tofurky are then wrapped up and sealed before being steam-cooked at 300 degrees until they reach a deeper brown color. After they are frozen, the Tofurkeys are packaged with plant-based gravy to be shipped out to stores, retailing at $13.50 and serving about five people.

The online reaction to The Washington Post’s Instagram video has been a mixed bag of nuts. While some followers are avid enthusiasts of Tofurky’s meatless mission, others appear to be less convinced.

Commenters didn’t hold back, with one disillusioned viewer writing, “That doesn’t look fit for human consumption.” Another commenter dismissed the footage by comparing the process to breadmaking, lacking the context of the meticulous ingredient selection.

The sentiment ranged from despair, with a user stating, “That is the saddest and most depressing thing I’ve seen in a while,” to nostalgia, with an ardent buyer claiming, “I’ve bought one every year since 1996!”

WATCH:

DEVELOPING: Vegans have been ‘feeling sick’ after learning how the Vegan Thanksgiving iconic meat substitute Tofurky is made. Washington Post went to the Tofurky factory in Hood River Oregon to show what it takes to create plant-based turkey before Thanksgiving day. pic.twitter.com/ofx6goaTVU — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) November 22, 2023

More reactions:

Ultra processed “healthy” food. Hard pass. — A sensible person (@Dr_Mantis619) November 22, 2023

I just can’t get past baking and cooking stuff in plastic film. I know it’s supposed to be safe, but it just doesn’t seem right. — Chance Thought (@ChanceThought) November 22, 2023

What is the casing it’s being cooked in? Is that a PLASTIC WRAP???? Holy toxins! — JayViper (@JayViperTV) November 22, 2023

Most of this vegan “food” is heavily processed crap. They are MANUFACTURED. They don’t hire chefs, they hire factory workers and engineers. Disgusting. If you want to be vegan grow a garden — Samuel Urban (@ill_Scholar) November 23, 2023