US Comedian Zack Fox Calls to “Kill” Geert Wilders, Twitter Support Thinks it’s OK to Call for Rape and Murder of Eva Vlaardingerbroek

by
A Twitter leftie thought it was OK to call to “kill” and “rape” activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek – so did Twitter Support

 

As Dutch election winner Geert Wilders tries to form a coalition government in the Netherlands, LA-based comedian Zack Fox called on his Amsterdam audience to “kill him“. When a leftist Twitter user called to “kill” and “rape” Dutch activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Twitter/X originally did not see anything wrong with the call to Hamas-style violence.

Speaking on stage at Amsterdam’s Paradiso club Nov. 24, Atlanta native comedian Zack Fox first made fun of Wilders’ appearance, comparing him to a “Sith Lord” and “Emperor Palpatine” and the fact Fox can’t pronounce his name. “I don’t trust this guy. His first name is Geert? Geert Wilders?” Fox said. “That sounds like something you get.”

“I feel bad for y’all. Well, y’all gonna kill him, or what?” Fox asked the laughing audience.

Geert Wilders has been living in safe houses under police protection for 19 years, since a radicalized Muslim killed filmmaker Theo Van Gogh on his bicycle in Amsterdam 2004 and pinned a letter to his body with a knife, threatening Wilders and ex-Muslim author Ayaan Hirsi Ali. Hirsi Ali was forced to leave the country 2005 and move to the USA.

After 19 years of persecution and “hate speech” trials, Wilders’ Freedom Party now became the strongest party in the Netherlands last Wednesday.

It was not the only example of leftists explicitly calling for violence against Dutch patriots. A Twitter user going by the name of @AngelusJohannes called to “kill” Dutch activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek: “Rape Eva Vlaardingerbroek. Steal Eva Vlaardingerbroeks panties. Sleep with Eva Vlaardingerbroek. Rape Eva Vlaardingerbroek.”

 

When Vlaardingerbroek reported the post, Twitter/X told her the post doesn’t violate its safety policies.

After Vlaardingerbroek posted the reply, the post was quickly taken down.

@AngelusJohannes has since blocked his account.

 

“It is interesting that Mr Angelus, as an impeccably lefty progessive, felt he could safely publish a call for the murder of my friend“, wrote Mark Steyn. “But it is more revealing surely that Twitter’s local “support team” decided to go along with it: Ha-ha, someone wants to rape and kill that far-right chick! We lefties have all the best jokes, don’t we?“

Photo of author
Richard Abelson

You can email Richard Abelson here, and read more of Richard Abelson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.