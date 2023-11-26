UPDATE: Tommy Robinson Pepper-Sprayed and Arrested for Marching against Hamas – Metro Police Release Statement

After Weeks of pro-Hamas rallies in London, British activist Tommy Robinson was arrested at a march against anti-semitism in London today. Robinson was pepper-sprayed and once again arrested for the crime of journalism. Here’s what Urban Scoop reports:

Today, a huge march against Hamas, and anti-semitism, took place in London.

In attendance, planning to report on the event itself, was Tommy Robinson.

While Tommy was having breakfast with his team, the Met Police began to harass – and threaten him – if he did not leave London.

Tommy stood his ground, in a respectful way, and joined the march and began to livestream.

It was then, that Tommy was surrounded by around 20 police officers, who asked for his home address in front of the media.

Tommy simply asked what he had done wrong, which was absolutely nothing.

The huge mob of police officers then seized Tommy, handcuffed him, pulled his arms in the air behind his back, then pepper-sprayed him directly in the eyes!

See below, Tommy’s eyes look scalded and he’s in pain:

They then frog-marched him away from the crowd – which was very supportive of him – and led him away.

Tommy was in visible distress because of the gas sprayed into his eyes.

They then bundled him in the back of a police riot van and took him away to an unknown police station.

While in the back of the police van, luckily Tommy was able to upload a quick video (screengrab above) showing the shocking state of his face due to being gassed by the police.

At this time, we don’t know where they have taken him.

‘Tommy Robinson’ and ‘#TwoTierPolicing’ are trending all over social media, and Tommy’s arrest is being covered by the entire British media.

Support Tommy Robinson at UrbanScoop