Unhinged Pro-Hamas Protestor Interupts Live Report, Gets Embarrassed by Newsmax Reporter Addison Smith (Video)

Newsmax reporter Addison Smith was reporting live on Pro-Palestine “die-ins” in California meant to disrupt Black Friday shopping. During the segment, an unhinged pro-Hamas protester interrupted him and tried to take over. Instead, he was thoroughly embarrassed by Smith.

Smith was speaking with Newsmax2’s Ed Henry when the masked protester, “brave enough to be disruptive but not brave enough to show his face, proceeded to interrupt and began calling the reporting “fake news” and “propaganda.”

Protestor: You’re fake news. You’re propaganda.

Smith: Why are we propaganda?

Protestor: You’re propaganda because you make up fake news.

Smith: What did we make up?

Protestor: Hostages.

Smith: Hostages? Hamas doesn’t have hostages? They just released like two dozen today.

Protestor: (nervous giggle) I’m talking about Israeli…

Smith: You said it’s fake news that Hamas has hostages. Two dozen of them were released today.

Caught in that embarrassing exchange, the protestor shifted topics.

Protestor: You were in San Diego a few weeks ago, and you videoed, I was there, I saw the video of you videotaping the protest over there…you totally mis-edited it.

Smith: What did I mis-edit?

Protestor: You tried to make it seem like the Palestinians…

Smith: Can you give me an example?

Protestor: I’m trying to give you an example…they were there…there were multiple Israelis who were inciting violence, trying to get under the skin of Palestinians..taking their flag.

Smith: No, actually I filmed that video. Actually, a pro-Palestian protestor ripped an Israeli flag from a girl..I filmed it…and (another) girl told me ‘cover his camera, they are going to call us savages.”

Embarrassed by Smith’s schooling, the masked protestor began to menace the reporter. He was joined by a comrade, and the two followed Smith to his car while filming and sharing his license plate.

Smith reports that he also heard someone shout a call to violence against him. The call to violence was echoed on a since-removed social media post.

Watch:

THREAD: A pro-Hamas protestor interrupted my hit and calling my reporting propaganda today. Let’s just say it didn’t go well for him. After, he and another followed me as I tried to get out of the parking lot traffic, and bragged about recording my license plate # (1/3) pic.twitter.com/5hNsmCqYEy — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithTV) November 25, 2023