Ukrainian Lawmaker Is Charged With Treason for ‘Spreading Misinformation’ – But What He Wrote About the Kiev Regime Will Shock You!

Yermak, Zelensky and Dubiansky – a tale of power, treason and corruption.

Ukraine is in the middle of a virtual civil war between the faction loyal to president Volodymyr Zelensky and another one following Commander in Chief Valery Zaluzhny.

Ukrainian Telegram channel Rezident brings former Zelensky adviser Alexey Arestovich that, in an interview with El Mundo, openly talks about the conflict between Zelensky and Zaluzhny.

“Vladimir Zelensky is in a ‘serious conflict’ with senior Ukrainian military officers due to the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive. According to Arestovich, the policy of the current Ukrainian president is becoming ineffective. As Arestovich notes, Ukrainian military leaders are not satisfied with the misuse of Western aid and the low level of competence of the authorities.

‘President Zelensky’s speech is becoming more and more emotional due to the criticism he receives’, he emphasized. Arestovich clarified that the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny ‘often radically diverges’ from Zelensky’s position. Arestovich calls this state of affairs an ‘abnormal situation’. At the same time, he emphasizes that he agrees with Zaluzhny’s words that the military conflict with Russia has reached a dead end.”

Now, a sitting lawmaker in Ukrainian parliament has been slapped with a treason investigation.

Reuters reported:

“Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky has been formally notified that he is suspected of treason for allegedly spreading misinformation about the political leadership and cooperation with Russia’s military intelligence, officials said on Monday.

Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, on Monday said on the Telegram messaging app that a politician was under suspicion, but did not name the suspect.”

But parliamentary sources have named Dubinsky as the one under suspicion.

“‘Dubinsky received a (notice of) suspicion of state treason. He was searched today’, Honcharenko said. In his own post on Telegram, Dubinsky called the notice of suspicion fabricated and ‘based on the absolute lies of top state officials’.”

The lawmaker was expelled from Zelensky’s ‘Servant of the People party’ in 2021 after he was put on a U.S. sanctions list over alleged election meddling.

The Ukrainian intelligence service SBU said the suspect was ‘a member of a criminal organization financed by Russia’s military intelligence’.

The criminal organisation was created in 2016 ‘to discredit the image of Ukraine in the international arena’.

You may notice that Reuters did not share with us what it is that Dubinsky wrote that merited a treason charge, right?

But I brought to you what he wrote on his social media accounts.

He openly calls Zelensky’s Office chief Andrey Yermak ‘the real president of Ukraine’, as he rather oddly ‘begs Tucker Carlson to intervene’.

Dubinsky also confirms rumors going round that ‘Zelensky is trying to contact Trump in order to get him to unblock Ukrainian aid’ via the Republican party which Trump is perceived to control.

Here is a translation of his ‘treasonous’ post, brought by analyst and news aggregator Simplicius the Thinker on Substack:

“I am publicly addressing journalist Tucker Carlson, who will not be afraid to cover the topic of political persecution of the only politician and former journalist in Ukraine, who openly spoke about corruption of the country’s senior officials and the facts of theft of US financial assistance through the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in which deputies of the Servant of the People Party and officials of the Office of the President are involved.

Now the real president of Ukraine named Yermak is in the United States trying to convince the American government that there is no corruption in Ukraine, and to blame the theft committed by him and those from his circle on the scheming of ‘Kremlin agents’. He is also trying to arrange a telephone conversation between Zelensky and Trump in order to gain support in Congress for aid to Ukraine, which he and Zelensky are plundering.

I am the only one talking about this corruption, which is supported by numerous facts and journalistic investigations, and it is for this that they want to put me in jail on yet another trumped-up charges.

By joining our forces, we will be able to reveal to the world the truth about the gang of swindlers who captured Ukraine. Reveal the Ugly Truth that Yermak and Zelensky and their associates are trying to hide.”

But who the hell is Yermak?

Andrey Yermak is the former movie producer and lawyer who’s the head of the office of the president.

Ever since August, he the US media is already mentioning as a follow up leader in the event of Zelensky’s death.

Above you have Yermak receiving Soros’ son. He is said to have ‘permission’ to appoint his allies to lucrative corrupt positions.

Many believe that Yermak is the man who really runs the country and who was responsible for the ‘gift bomb’ that killed Zaluzhny’s top aide.

Yermak is a ‘gray eminence’ that always shadows Zelensky.

And in his trip to America, where he met with Blinken, he is said to be trying to sell to Biden’s team the idea of replacing Zaluzhny as Commander in Chief.

