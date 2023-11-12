UK and Canada Declare Simultaneous Travel Threat Alerts Against Each Other

The United Kingdom and Canada have simultaneously declared travel threat alerts against each other and cautioning their respective citizens.

The UK alert suggests terrorists are “very likely to try to carry out attacks in Canada.”

“There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. You should remain vigilant at all times.”

“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners. You should remain aware of your surroundings, keep up to date with local media reports and follow the advice of local authorities.”

The Canadian alert says travelers should “Exercise a high degree of caution in the United Kingdom due to the threat of terrorism.”

“In the United Kingdom, previous incidents have resulted in casualties. They include random violent incidents in public areas, such as knife and vehicle attacks as well as explosions.”

“These incidents have occurred mainly in the London area but have also happened elsewhere.”

Although the updated U.K. travel advisory on Canada was issued this month, the Canadian government has not adjusted the threat level in their country since 2014.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau if he agreed with the U.K. foreign office’s assessment of Canada during Question Period in the House of Commons.

Trudeau answered, “I cannot speak to how other countries make their determinations on travel advisories, but I can say that the work is done daily in Canada to assess the threat level to Canadians and what can be communicated to keep them safe. We elevated the threat level to medium in 2014, and it has remained at that level since. Every single day, we re-evaluate and ensure that we are doing everything we can, privately and publicly, to keep Canadians safe.”

“We have top security agencies and officials who work daily to reassess the threat levels to Canadians. They are working every single day to keep Canadians safe, and they will continue to keep Canadians informed on the best ways to keep safe.”

In a statement to the National Post, a spokesman for the British High Commission in Canada would not elaborate on the change in threat level.