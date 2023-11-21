U.S. Army Soldier Blasts Biden Regime After Being Charged for Equipment He was Ordered to Leave During Biden’s Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal

In a poignant and critical statement, “Brock Michael,” a former soldier of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, has expressed his profound disappointment and frustration with the Biden regime.

Michael, who recently concluded his four-year active duty, shared his grievances in a now-deleted video during his gear turn-in day, a standard procedure for departing military personnel.

Michael’s primary contention revolves around being charged an exorbitant amount for military equipment he was ordered to abandon during the tumultuous withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. The charges, totaling $3,561, come as a shock to the soldier, especially considering the circumstances under which the gear was left behind.

During the chaotic last moments of the Afghanistan withdrawal, Michael and his fellow soldiers were instructed to leave behind their equipment. This directive, given amidst the pandemonium of the withdrawal, now seems to have financial repercussions for the soldiers involved.

Joe Biden armed the Taliban terrorists with $85 Billion in US weapons and supplies when he surrendered to the Taliban and fled Afghanistan in 2021.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Joe Biden supplied the Taliban terrorist organization and their Islamist accomplices with billions of dollars worth of US weapons, armed vehicles, helicopters, ammunition, and piles of cash.

According to FOX News, over 75,000 vehicles, more than 600,000 weapons, and 200 aircraft were left behind for the Taliban terrorists by the Biden regime.

Here is a more complete list of US-supplied and left-behind equipment list now controlled by the Taliban:

2,000 Armored Vehicles Including Humvees and MRAP’s

75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles etc

45 UH-60 Blachhawk Helicopters

50 MD530G Scout Attack Choppers

ScanEagle Military Drones

30 Military Version Cessnas

4 C-130’s

29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tocano Ground Attack Aircraft

208+ Aircraft Total

At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers, 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition

61,000 M203 Rounds

20,040 Grenades

Howitzers

Mortars +1,000’s of Rounds

162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Comunications Gear

16,000+ Night Vision Goggles

Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes

Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles

10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets

Recconaissance Equipment (ISR)

Laser Aiming Units

Explosives Ordnance C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT

2,520 Bombs

Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops all operational

Pallets with Millions of Dollars in US Currency

Millions of Rounds of Ammunition including but not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm, 9,000,000 rounds of 50.caliber

Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor

US Military HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics

Lots of Heavy Equipment Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators

Michael conveyed his anger in an impassioned speech detailing the financial burden he faced upon leaving the service. The soldier described the withdrawal from Afghanistan as “hectic, chaotic, and disgusting,” pointing out the profound disappointment he felt with the government’s actions both during and following the operation.

“I want to holler, I want to scream, I want to yell, but it won’t do any good. Today is gear turn-in day for me. Turn in all the gear that I’ve collected over the last four years of being active duty with the army, with the 82nd Airborne Division,” Michael stated in his video. “Two years ago, my unit deployed to Afghanistan for the Afghanistan withdrawal. We spent a few weeks over there. It was hectic, it was chaotic, it was disgusting, and it made me very disappointed in our government.”

According to Michael, in the frantic final moments of the withdrawal, U.S. forces were ordered to leave behind their gear because the aircraft meant to carry them home could not accommodate the additional weight. Despite concerns expressed by Michael and his comrades about the cost of the abandoned equipment, they were reassured that these issues would be resolved favorably.

“Today, I’m reminded of how disappointed I am in our government. Go to turn in my gear. They want to charge me $500 to $1,000 for gear that I was ordered to leave in Afghanistan two years ago. Because, as the last two birds were sitting on the tarmac ready to leave, there wasn’t any room for extra gear, extra weight. Therefore, we were told to leave it. Some lower enlisted dudes, including myself, were like, ‘No, this stuff is expensive. I’m not leaving this. I’m going to get charged for this,'” Michael said.

“When it comes time to leave, don’t worry; we’re going to catch you on the back end,” Michael recalled being told.

However, during his gear turn-in, Michael was confronted with a harsh reality. The reassurances provided seemed empty, as he was presented with a bill of $3,561 for equipment he was ordered to leave behind in Afghanistan.

Michael’s situation highlights a broader issue faced by many veterans and active-duty personnel, bringing into question the support and treatment they receive from the government they serve, especially under the Biden regime.

“We can continue to give millions of dollars to the Taliban. We can give billions of dollars to Ukraine. We can give billions of dollars to student debt relief. We can give a bunch of stupid stimulus checks. We can cut those to the American people, but we can’t cover $500 to $1,000 for a dude that left gear in Afghanistan, for a dude that left gear in a place that you put me to begin with,” Michaels said.

“The government is so stinking backward right now, man. This administration’s last priority is the American people -and inside of the American people, their last priority is their soldiers, their Marines, their airmen, their Navy. So messed up, man. I thought today was going to be bittersweet getting out, but I’m just so happy to separate. I’m very, very excited to stop serving my government and just getting started serving my country. Sad.”

WATCH:

Michaels spoke with The Gateway Pundit but declined to provide further details at the moment, though he mentioned he would get back in touch at the right time.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to the Pentagon and White House for comments. As of now, there has been no official response from the Biden regime regarding this specific case. We will update this story as new information becomes available.