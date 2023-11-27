UK Detects First Human Case of H1N2, Scrambles to Find Contacts of Person Infected

Health officials in the U.K. have confirmed the U.K.’s first-ever human case of a new strain of swine flu.

In an announcement, the UK Health Security Agency revealed it detected a confirmed human case of influenza A(H1N2)v.

UKHSA reported, “The individual was tested by their GP after experiencing respiratory symptoms.”

The agency continued, “Influenza A(H1N2)v virus was detected by UKHSA using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and characterized using genome sequencing.”

Currently, the UK government is scrambling to find out how many people the infected person had contact with over the last several days.

Health officials are scrambling to trace contacts of a person infected with a new form of swine flu, after the UK detected its first human case of H1N2. Fifty human cases of the strain have been reported globally since 2005. The new case is the first to be detected in the UK and is unrelated genetically to the previous cases. Influenza A(H1N2)v is similar to flu viruses circulating in pigs in the UK. The UK Health Security Agency has formally notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the discovery. Based on early information, the infection detected in the UK is a distinct clade or form – 1b.1.1 – which is different from recent human cases of H1N2 elsewhere in the world.

Within the last 20 years, there have been 50 cases of A(H1N2)v among humans.