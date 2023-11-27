Tucson Sector Border Patrol Announces It Will Stop Posting Photos of Biden Border Crisis to Social Media Amid Record Surge of Illegals

The Tucson sector Border Patrol paused its social media activity on Sunday amid a record surge of illegal aliens.

“In light of the ongoing migration surge, all Tucson Sector Border Patrol social media accounts will be paused until further notice. We appreciate your understanding and continued support during this challenging time. Honor First,” John Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent of the US Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector who’s in charge of 3,600 agents and staff said in a since-deleted X post.

In a follow up post to X, Modlin said, “Apologies for my earlier hastily written statement. To be clear, it is my intention to remain transparent. In light of the ongoing migration surge, all Tucson Sector Border Patrol social media accounts will be temporarily reduced to maximize our available staffing in support of our current operational challenges.”

USBP Chief Tucson Modlin followed up with: “At this time, all available personnel are needed to address the unprecedented flow. The social media team will return once the situation permits.”

“We will continue to post our Week in Review statistics, demonstrating the continued efforts of our agents and staff,” Modlin said.

“Regardless of the reasoning behind this – this is such a bad look.

Essentially – the border crisis in the sector is so bad that they’re going to cut off all communication and transparency with the public. We routinely use the photos & data from this account. It’s unacceptable,” Fox News’ border reporter Bill Melugin said.

Tucson, Arizona is being overrun by illegal aliens thanks to Joe Biden’s open borders policies. Border Patrol agents in Arizona are overwhelmed by illegals.

Human smugglers and coyotes working for the Mexican cartels have recently diverted tens of thousands of illegals per month to the Tucson sector. Apprehensions and narcotics/fentanyl events have spiked in Tucson.

According to the CDC, nearly 200 people die a day from overdoses linked to fentanyl.

Per reports, up to 60,000 illegals are encountered in Tucson per month.

According to Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin, just last week in Tucson:

– 15,300 Apprehensions

– 117 lbs. of Fentanyl

– 78 Federal Criminal Cases

– 17 Rescues

– 14 Human Smuggling Events

– 3 Narcotics Events

The prior week in Tucson:

– 14,300 Apprehensions

– 300 lbs. of Fentanyl

– 183 Federal Criminal Cases

– 33 Rescues

– 15 Human Smuggling Events

– 7 Narcotics Events

– 2 Firearms Seized

Tucson Border Patrol agents are under siege. A Border Patrol Agent died in the line of duty earlier this month.