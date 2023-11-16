Tucker Carlson Drops Episode 39: Candace Owens Responds to Online Feud with Ben Shapiro (VIDEO)

by

Tucker Carlson on Wednesday dropped episode 39 of his show on X.

Tucker interviewed a very pregnant Candace Owens about her public fight with Ben Shapiro.

Ben Shapiro called Candace Owens’ behavior over the Israel-Gaza war “disgraceful.”

“Yeah, she still works for my company,” Shapiro told a crowd. “I think her faux sophistication on these particular issues has been ridiculous.”

Candace Owens said she wasn’t going to respond to Ben Shapiro with “ad hominem” attacks.

WATCH:

Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro exchanged barbs on Wednesday.

Ben Shapiro told Candace to resign from the Daily Wire.

Candace Owens hit Shapiro again in a second tweet.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.