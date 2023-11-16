Tucker Carlson Drops Episode 39: Candace Owens Responds to Online Feud with Ben Shapiro (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson on Wednesday dropped episode 39 of his show on X.

Tucker interviewed a very pregnant Candace Owens about her public fight with Ben Shapiro.

Ben Shapiro called Candace Owens’ behavior over the Israel-Gaza war “disgraceful.”

“Yeah, she still works for my company,” Shapiro told a crowd. “I think her faux sophistication on these particular issues has been ridiculous.”

Candace Owens said she wasn’t going to respond to Ben Shapiro with “ad hominem” attacks.

Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro exchanged barbs on Wednesday.

Ben Shapiro told Candace to resign from the Daily Wire.

You have been acting unprofessional and emotionally unhinged for weeks now. And we have all had to sit back and allow it and have all tried to exercise exceeding understanding for your raw emotion. But you cross a certain line when you come for scripture and read yourself into… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 15, 2023

Candace Owens hit Shapiro again in a second tweet.