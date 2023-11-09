Trump Hits Back at Judge Chutkan’s Unconstitutional Gag Order

President Trump hit back and filed an appeal brief on Judge Tanya Chutkan’s gag order on Wednesday.

A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily paused Judge Tanya Chutkan’s gag order against Trump in Jack Smith’s January 6 case in DC.

The 3-judge panel at the DC District Court of Appeals, all Democrats, froze Chutkan’s gag order. Oral arguments are set for November 20.

Trump argued Chutkan’s gag order is broad, vague and violates his First Amendment rights.

JUST IN: Trump has filed his first brief in the appeal of Judge Chutkan's gag order. It's nearly identical to the argument he made below: The gag violates my First Amendment speech and right to communicate with the public during the campaign.https://t.co/B9ARAnMIQX — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 8, 2023

Last month Trump filed a motion to stay (halt) the gag order imposed by Judge Chutkan pending appeal.

On October 20, Judge Chutkan agreed to temporarily pause her own gag order in the DOJ’s January 6 case while Trump and Jack Smith submit appeal briefs.

According to Chutkan’s gag order, Trump cannot criticize Special Counsel Jack Smith or any of his prosecutors – even if Trump is telling the truth!

The gag order prevented Trump from criticizing Jack Smith or any of his prosecutors or staffers, any of the Court’s staff or supporting personnel or any ‘witnesses.’

Jack Smith can leak and lie about Trump – and threaten witnesses – but Trump cannot defend himself otherwise he will be violating Chutkan’s unconstitutional gag order.

Last week, Judge Chutkan reinstated a gag order against Trump and argued in her latest ruling that Trump’s repeated inflammatory attacks on prosecutors, court officials, and witnesses had threatened to undermine the case and put people at risk.