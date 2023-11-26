Trump Blasts Biden and Weak American Leadership as No U.S. Citizens Are Among Hostages Released by Hamas

The terrorists of Hamas have released two groups of hostages this week, but American citizens were not among them.

Trump, who had a real talent for getting Americans released in situations like this one, blasted Joe Biden and ‘weak’ American leadership for failing to bring these Americans home.

In typical fashion, the liberal media is giving Biden an almost complete pass over this.

FOX News reports:

Trump blasts American leaders as no US citizens are among Hamas hostages recently released Former President Trump blasted American leaders as there were no U.S. citizens released in the past few days by Hamas. Hamas terrorists released 17 hostages late Saturday, and 24 on Friday, but none of them were any of the 10 American citizens being held, including 4-year-old Avigail Idan. The release of hostages comes as Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day cease-fire. Fifty hostages held by Hamas are expected to be released within the four-day window, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. In exchange, 150 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel will be released. “Has anybody noticed that Hamas has returned people from other Countries but, so far, has not returned one American Hostage? There is only one reason for that, NO RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY OR OUR LEADERSHIP. This is a very sad and dark period of America!” Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social. Two American nationals held hostage by Hamas were released Oct. 20, but no U.S. citizen has been released since then.

We all know how this would be covered if it was happening on Trump’s watch.

— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 24, 2023

If 13 American hostages had been taken under the Trump administration, it would be the leading story on 24/7 cable news. If Trump oversaw a disastrous Afghan War withdrawal that left billions in military hardware & got 13 Americans killed, the media would never let us forget it. If Donald Trump had risked World War III by sending 43 “aid packages” to a nation where his son had done illicit business, the news media would be screaming bloody murder. This is why you should not trust the American media to report on political news fairly or accurately. You have to replace the news and do your own journalism.

The media would be hammering Trump over this every day. CNN would have a counter on screen showing the number of days the hostages were held in captivity. They don’t care about people, only how they can be used for their political purposes.