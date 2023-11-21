Trump-Appointed Judge to Preside Over Elon Musk’s High-Profile Lawsuit Against Far-left Media Matters

Good news for Elon Musk.

A judge appointed by former President Donald Trump will oversee the high-profile lawsuit filed by Musk against the far-left organization Media Matters.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Elon Musk’s X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Media Matters on Monday, accusing the “radical anti-free speech organization” of publishing a report that falsely claimed that X was allowing ads to run next to pro-Nazi content.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Fort Worth Division, alleges that Media Matters’ report was “malicious” and “intended to drive advertisers away from X.” The lawsuit also claims that Media Matters’ report was “based on false information” and that the organization “knowingly and recklessly published the false report in order to damage X’s reputation and business.”

The Attorneys General from Missouri and Texas, Andrew Bailey and Ken Paxton announced that they will investigate Media Matters for potential fraudulent activity.

Elon Musk’s high-profile defamation lawsuit against Media Matters landed in the hands of District Judge Mark Pittman, a Donald Trump appointee with a history of rulings favorable to conservative causes.

Notably, he:

Ordered the FDA to release the Pfizer files: Ordered the FDA to expedite the release of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine documents. Expressing concern about the FDA’s initially proposed rate of data production, Judge Pittman demanded a swifter disclosure, mandating that 55,000 pages a month be made public.

Blocked Joe Biden’s Loan Forgiveness: Struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan on November 10, 2022. Judge Pittman ruled that the plan was an overreach of executive authority and usurped Congress’ power to make laws regarding federal spending

Texas can’t ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns: Ruled that a Texas law prohibiting most 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public was unconstitutional.