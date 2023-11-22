Trump-Appointed Federal Judge in Pennsylvania Rules Undated Mail-In Ballots Can Be Counted in 2024 Election

Anything goes.

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter ruled on Tuesday that county boards of election may no longer reject mail ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes.

Judge Paradise Baxter was appointed by Donald J. Trump. So who was pushing this clown?

George Behizy added, “This is yet another example of the Federal government telling a state how to run its elections. The power to oversee elections clearly belongs to state legislatures, not Federal courts, “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof” Article 1 Section 4 Clause 1.”

