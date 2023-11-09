Trashy Radical Feminist Rag Jezebel Shuts Down After Failing to Find Buyer

On Thursday, G/O Media announced that the trash radical leftist rag Jezebel, launched in 2007 by Gawker Media, is shutting down and 23 staffers are being laid off.

G/O Media, Jezebel’s parent company, failed in their attempt to sell the site.

Jezebel, masquerading as a “news and cultural commentary” site “geared toward women” once published a column titled, “I Will Personally Be Thrilled If Stephen Miller Dies of Covid-19” wishing death on one of President Trump’s advisors after Miller’s wife came down with Covid.

In the announcement, G/O Media CEO Jim Spanfeller explained the decision, “Unfortunately, our business model and the audiences we serve across our network did not align with Jezebel’s. And when that became clear, we undertook an expansive search for a new, perhaps better home that might ensure Jezebel a path forward. It became a personal mission of Lea Goldman [G/O Media deputy editorial director], who worked tirelessly on the project, talking with over two dozen potential buyers. It is a testament to Jezebel’s heritage and bonafides that so many players engaged us. Still, despite every effort, we could not find Jez a new home.”

Variety reports:

“As of this week we are making the very, very difficult decision to suspend publication of Jezebel,” G/O Media CEO Jim Spanfeller wrote in a memo to staff Thursday announcing the shutdown. “Few decisions over the course of my career have been as excruciating, and I want to make clear this is in NO WAY a reflection on the Jezebel editorial team.” The shutdown of Jezebel and the G/O Media editorial restructuring will result in a layoff of 23 editorial staffers (including the Jezebel team), Spanfeller wrote in the memo, adding that “Over the longer term we will be adding new positions with updated or perhaps new goals in mind.”

The news spread quickly on social media and the news with more than a little glee.

Just so we’re crystal clear… I hope every single person who ever contributed anything to Jezebel never gets another job. I know that’s not realistic, but that’s my hope. — RBe (@RBPundit) November 9, 2023

Wow, these sure aged poorly. (Vice is firing 10% of its remaining staff and Jezebel shut down today) X reigns supreme. The old media is dying. pic.twitter.com/4ubD9qfABB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 9, 2023

BREAKING: Jezebel, the radical leftist rag that literally celebrated killing babies in abortions, is going out of business. — Steven Ertelt (@StevenErtelt) November 9, 2023