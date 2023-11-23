TRAGIC NEWS: Israel Informed by Qatar that Hamas Has Not Yet Signed Ceasefire Agreement and Has Moved First Release of Hostages to Friday Morning

by
Dozens of young women were taken hostage by Hamas during their Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel.

This is tragic news.

Israel was informed on Wednesday that, according to intermediary Qatar, Hamas has yet to sign the hostage release deal.

That means the first release of the hostages will be delayed to at least Friday morning.

Isreal will reportedly continue its attacks on Hamas tomorrow.

The 24 hour delay in the hostage release is because Hamas has not signed the agreement.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

