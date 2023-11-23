TRAGIC NEWS: Israel Informed by Qatar that Hamas Has Not Yet Signed Ceasefire Agreement and Has Moved First Release of Hostages to Friday Morning

This is tragic news.

Israel was informed on Wednesday that, according to intermediary Qatar, Hamas has yet to sign the hostage release deal.

That means the first release of the hostages will be delayed to at least Friday morning.

Israeli NSA Tzachi Hanegbi announces a 24-hour delay in implementation of hostage release deal because Hamas & Qatar have yet to sign. No releases tomorrow.

Isreal will reportedly continue its attacks on Hamas tomorrow.

Israel was informed by Qatar that Hamas had not signed the agreement at 23:00 Israel time. Qatar has said that the new time for the release of the hostages is 7 AM on Friday, Israel time.

The 24 hour delay in the hostage release is because Hamas has not signed the agreement.