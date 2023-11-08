Top Republicans Are Calling for the Removal of Useless Ronna McDaniel Following Disastrous General Election Results in Deep Red States: ‘It’s Trump’s Call’ (VIDEO)

In the wake of a general election that has seen the Republican Party suffering significant losses in constitutionally red states, Kentucky and Ohio, a growing chorus of voices within the party is directing their ire at one figure in particular: Ronna McDaniel, the Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Since Ronna Romney McDaniel assumed leadership of the GOP in 2017, the party’s grip on power has seemingly loosened. Under her watch, Republicans have experienced a series of electoral setbacks, losing eight gubernatorial races, three Senate seats, 19 House seats, and a presidential race.

Someone tell Ronna McDaniel she’s not allowed another filler or vile of Botox until the GOP wins an election! — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 8, 2023

When you underperform in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2023 but your Uncle is a US Senator so you get to keep your job pic.twitter.com/M6fV2cOI76 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 8, 2023

Prominent conservative voice Benn Johnson didn’t mince words when he cataloged the failures of McDaniel’s tenure. The stark reality of these statistics is more than a mere blemish on her record; they paint a broader picture of systemic failure at the highest echelons of the Republican National Committee.

“Republicans are sick of Ronna McDaniel using the same losing strategy for 6 years in a row. If Ronna won’t resign, she needs to be removed,” Johnson wrote.

Since Ronna Romney McDaniel took over the GOP in 2017, Republicans have lost- -8 Governors races

-3 Senate seats

-19 House seats

-1 Presidential race And yesterday we suffered humiliating losses in deep red states Ohio and Kentucky. Republicans are sick of Ronna McDaniel… — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2023

John Solomon echoed these concerns and went a step further, calling for a dramatic shift in the party’s leadership.

In his recent conversation with Steve Bannon, Solomon asserts that elections depend on a simple yet potent formula: candidates, messaging, money, and voter turnout. He contends that the GOP, under McDaniel’s guidance, has repeatedly failed to secure a victory on any of these fronts.

“You look at the data last night, they didn’t win on money. They didn’t win on messaging. They didn’t win on getting out the vote. Republicans keep giving Ronald McDaniel a promotion. They keep moving around. They keep hiring her for another season,” Solomon said.

He added, “They keep keeping Ronald McDaniel despite all of the problems that are there. If you want to make a sudden change and get donors believing that maybe we can win in 2024, which is what Republicans are saying, you got to do something dramatic.”

Solomon suggests that Trump, with his unrivaled influence within the party, must play the role of a decisive leader now more than ever.

Drawing an analogy to George Steinbrenner’s legendary ownership of the New York Yankees, Solomon calls for Trump to exercise his authority to usher in a new era for the GOP.

“Donald Trump has to make, I think, if he wants to win. All the people I’ve talked to in the last 12 hours, by the way, a lot of people saw this train wreck coming two days ago. They could see the early voting totals weren’t where they needed to be. They were worried about getting out the vote,” Solomon said.

“Donald Trump is without a doubt the effective leader of the Republican movement, the conservative movement. It’s his call. If he told her to step down, she’d step down. He’s got to be George Steinbrenner at this moment in history.”

“Now they lost another election. It’s Trump’s call. He’s clearly the head of the party right now with his polling data. If he wants a change, he makes a change. He has to be George Steinbrenner at this moment. And here’s something I think you got to look at. Republicans don’t have a deep bench. They have to find somebody who knows how to do this.”

WATCH: