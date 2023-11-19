Top Biden Admin Official Invites CCP and Russian Officials to Tour Sensitive US Nuclear Testing Sites

In case you haven’t noticed – The Biden regime hates America. Joe Biden’s handlers are out to destroy the country.

Every single policy is meant to make life harder, more expensive, less free, and more dangerous for Americans.

Crazy Biden energy secretary, jennifer Granholm, who has successfully decimated US energy independence, is now under fire for inviting top Russian and Chinese officials to tour the National Nuclear Security Administration site in Nevada— where sensitive nuclear experiments are carried out.

In a letter sent Thursday morning, Stefanik and other Republicans blasted Granholm for offering #China and #Russia "unprecedented access" to (DOE) Nevada National Security Site.

Obviously, this won’t be making any headlines.

Townhall reported:

FOX News reported:

A coalition of 18 House Republicans led by GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., are pressing Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm over her agency’s offer for foreign adversaries to inspect a sensitive U.S. nuclear testing site.

In a letter sent Thursday morning, Stefanik and the other Republicans blasted Granholm for recently offering China and Russia “unprecedented access” to the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Nevada National Security Site. Bloomberg reported in September that the DOE’s National Nuclear Security Administration invited Chinese and Russian officials to tour the site to prove the U.S. is upholding a three-decade moratorium against testing nuclear weapons.

“I am leading my colleagues in demanding that President Biden revoke this misguided invitation to our adversaries in Beijing and Moscow that grants them unprecedented access and insight into our nuclear weapons,” Stefanik told Fox News Digital. “Inviting Communist China and Russia to have a front row seat for our sensitive nuclear weapons tests will give them invaluable information on how to defeat our nuclear capabilities and improve their own.”