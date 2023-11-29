Today’s Democrat Party: Watch Numerous Oakland Residents Defend Hamas Jew Killers at This Week’s City Council Meeting – VIDEO

Hamas slaughtered 1,400 Israeli civilians, service members and foreigners in an October 7, 2023, surprise attack in southern Israel.

The terror group also took at least 240 Jews and foreigners hostage.

Israel released photos of dozens of young beautiful women who went missing following the historic Hamas attack on Israel.

Hamas reportedly launched over 5,000 missiles into southern and central Israel. Over 1,300 Israelis were killed, and over 1,000 were hospitalized following the massive assault inside Israel.

Hundreds of Israelis were attending a dance party, also described as a peace party, in the desert near the border when Hamas launched its attack.

Chaos erupted after Hamas reportedly opened fire on the gathering. Hundreds of Israelis ran into the desert to hide.

Several of the women who attended the party are still missing after they were taken to Gaza.

40 young women are pictured as missing.

page 2



In the past week Hamas has released 59 hostages including 36 Israeli hostages and 12 Thai hostages.

Earlier this week the Oakland City Council voted on a resolution to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

An Oakland city council member tried to insert language condemning Hamas.

This did not go over well.

Several leftists, one after another, took turns going to the lecturn and defending the Hamas mass murderers.

Via Yashar Ali.

Last night the Oakland City Council voted on a resolution to call for a ceasefire. A city council member tried to insert language condemning Hamas. This was the reaction… pic.twitter.com/r7aTb2mkrQ — Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 28, 2023

For those of you who missed this earlier – The Gateway Pundit documented the wicked mass murder of the Hamas barbarians.

THIS is what the people of Oakland are defending.