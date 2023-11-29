Today’s Democrat Party: Watch Numerous Oakland Residents Defend Hamas Jew Killers at This Week’s City Council Meeting – VIDEO

by

Hamas slaughtered 1,400 Israeli civilians, service members and foreigners in an October 7, 2023, surprise attack in southern Israel.

The terror group also took at least 240 Jews and foreigners hostage.

Israel released photos of dozens of young beautiful women who went missing following the historic Hamas attack on Israel.

Hamas reportedly launched over 5,000 missiles into southern and central Israel. Over 1,300 Israelis were killed, and over 1,000 were hospitalized following the massive assault inside Israel.

Hundreds of Israelis were attending a dance party, also described as a peace party, in the desert near the border when Hamas launched its attack.

Chaos erupted after Hamas reportedly opened fire on the gathering. Hundreds of Israelis ran into the desert to hide.

Several of the women who attended the party are still missing after they were taken to Gaza.

40 young women are pictured as missing.

page 2

In the past week Hamas has released 59 hostages including 36 Israeli hostages and 12 Thai hostages.

Earlier this week the Oakland City Council voted on a resolution to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

An Oakland city council member tried to insert language condemning Hamas.

This did not go over well.

Several leftists, one after another, took turns going to the lecturn and defending the Hamas mass murderers.

Via Yashar Ali.

For those of you who missed this earlier – The Gateway Pundit documented the wicked mass murder of the Hamas barbarians.

THIS is what the people of Oakland are defending.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.