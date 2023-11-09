“Throw the K*kes” Out!” Jewish Students Attacked by Pro-Palestinian Mob at Concordia University in Montreal

Jewish students at Concordia University in Montreal were attacked on Wednesday by a pro-Palestinian mob angered the students had set up a table in support of the over 200 Israelis kidnapped last month by the Islamist terrorist group Hamas.

The ‘K’ word flew from the nasty mouths of the pro-Palestinian mob, with a chant of “Throw the k*k*s out!” being heard and a woman seen on video shouting “F*****g k*k*!” at a Jewish student. An attempt to steal an Israeli flag was captured on video. A student reported the mob threatened the Jewish students, saying, “We’ll see you after class, be ready.”

News reports state that police remained at the scene for three hours, with one person being arrested for assaulting a security officer and one student and one security officer suffering minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

The Jewish students stood their ground despite repeated assaults.

Video posted by a Jewish Concordia student. At the end of the video an attractive young woman wearing a white sweater enthusiastically leads the mob in a chant of, “Throw the k*k*s out!”

“Here, you can see “activists” taunting and threatening Jewish students with violence after a solidarity demonstration for the kidnapped in Gaza. One girl said, “We’ll see you after class, be ready.”

In this video another attractive young woman calls a Jewish student a “F*****g k*k*”, and then is kissed by a Muslim woman.

Mob tries to steal an Israeli flag and chants, “Free, free Palestine!”

Compilation video opens with Israeli flag being stolen:

Another compilation video:

A rabbi presented one demonstrator with a tefillin, tying it to his bicep as he stood at the Jewish students’ booth, “When hate showed its ugly face at @Concordia today, we respond with love.”

Excerpt from CBC report:

…Around 1:30 p.m., calls were made to 911 regarding a conflict on de Maisonneuve Boulevard near Mackay Street in the Ville-Marie borough, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

…During their intervention, police arrested a 22-year-old student for allegedly assaulting the security guard. He was then released on a promise to appear in court, Chèvrefils said.

A second security guard,19, and another student, 23, were injured by assaults during the altercation.

All three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were not transported to hospital.

Police were on the scene until 4:15 p.m., Chèvrefils said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the attack, promising a police investigation as well as one into a recent Molotov cocktail attack on a synagogue: (Translated) “Acts of violence such as those that affected Concordia students today and the attack on a synagogue yesterday are unacceptable. These hateful acts have absolutely no place in Montreal; a city of peace, security and kindness. Each event will be the subject of an investigation by @SPVM, which will not skimp on the means to maintain the security of our metropolis. More than ever, we must resist violence, stay united and demonstrate for peace.”

