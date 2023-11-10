THOUSANDS of Illegal Invaders Chant “Biden! Biden! Biden!” in Huixtla, Mexico On Way to Open US Border (VIDEO)

THOUSANDS of illegal invaders are currently heading to the open US border with Mexico.

This mass of people is almost 2,000 miles away from Arizona. They will be here within a few days or a week.

Joe Biden’s southern US border is open to the world. Nearly 10 million have crossed into the US since Joe Biden took over as president.

It is the purposeful destruction of America.

Muckraker filmed this boisterous group of mostly male migrants chanting, “Biden! Biden! Biden!…” as they march to the US.

Via Kari Lake and Muckraker.

