This Trump Ad that Popped Up with Tucker Carlson Narrating Is SO GOOD It Will Make You Cry

This Trump ad will make you cry.

Tucker Carlson narrates this ad that is making the rounds that we are not even sure if it is recent.

In fact, we are not even sure if it is an official Trump ad.

But it is so good that we are reposting today.

Tucker Carlson describes the insane and unwavering devotion Americans have for Donald J. Trump.

The necessity of Trump and the future success of our nation is intrinsically entwined. We know it now more than ever after three years of total destruction and lies by the illegitimate Biden regime.

The Gateway Pundit posted this ad after we first saw it on Vince Langman’s Twitter feed.

Here is the transcript:

Millions of Americans sincerely love Donald Trump.

They love him in spite of everything they’ve heard. They love him often in spite of himself. They love Donald Trump because no one else loves them. The country they built, the country their ancestors fought for over hundreds of years, has left them to die in their unfashionable little towns, mocked and despised by the sneering half-wits with finance degrees but no actual skills, who seem to run everything all of a sudden.

Whatever Donald Trump’s faults, he is better than the rest of the people in charge. At least he doesn’t hate them for their weakness. Donald Trump, in other words, is and has always been a living indictment of the people who run this country. That was true four years ago when Trump came out of nowhere to win the presidency, and it’s every bit as true right now. Trump rose because they failed.

It’s as simple as that.

If the people in charge had done a halfway decent job with the country they inherited, if they’d cared about anything other than themselves, even for just a moment, Donald Trump would still be hosting Celebrity Apprentice. But they didn’t. Instead, they were incompetent and narcissistic and cruel and relentlessly dishonest. They wrecked what they didn’t build.

They lied about it. They hurt anyone who told the truth about what they were doing. That’s true. We watched.

America is still a great country, the best in the world, but our ruling class is disgusting.

A vote for Trump is a vote against them. That’s what’s going on in this country.