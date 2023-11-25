“They Feared for Their Lives” – Initial Reports: ‘Innocent’ Palestinians Threatened and Hurled Stones at Bus Carrying Israeli Hostages Out of Gaza

by
Jewish hostages held in Gaza are laded on bus for their release to Israel including 9-year-old Ohad Monder.
An elderly Israeli woman is assisted to the Palestinian van waiting to return her to Gaza. Crowds of Palestinians swarmed the bus and threatened the Jewish children and women inside during their release.

Details are beginning to emerge about what the Israeli hostages were forced to endure during the captivity in Gaza by Hamas terrorists.

The hostages were taken hostage on October 7, 2023, when Hamas stormed the southern border into Israel and slaughtered 1,400 innocent Jews, foreigners, and teens at an overnight concert.

Hamas also took some 240 Jews hostage.

The first group of 13 hostages were released on Friday. The group included women and children.

The initial report revealed the hostages feared for their lives as Palestinians hurled stones and objects at their van. They wanted them dead!

And here are the cheering hordes of ‘innocent’ Palestinians cheering Hamas killers after they slaughtered 1,400 Jews and foreigners in southern Israel on October 7.

Hamas fighter carries an elderly Israeli hostage to the van before her released on Friday, Nov 25, ’23.
Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.