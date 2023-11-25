“They Feared for Their Lives” – Initial Reports: ‘Innocent’ Palestinians Threatened and Hurled Stones at Bus Carrying Israeli Hostages Out of Gaza

Details are beginning to emerge about what the Israeli hostages were forced to endure during the captivity in Gaza by Hamas terrorists.

The hostages were taken hostage on October 7, 2023, when Hamas stormed the southern border into Israel and slaughtered 1,400 innocent Jews, foreigners, and teens at an overnight concert.

Hamas also took some 240 Jews hostage.

The first group of 13 hostages were released on Friday. The group included women and children.

The initial report revealed the hostages feared for their lives as Palestinians hurled stones and objects at their van. They wanted them dead!

Details are emerging about the hostages endured in captivity pic.twitter.com/vScsXCNd3r — LULU (@cubanita356) November 25, 2023

And here are the cheering hordes of ‘innocent’ Palestinians cheering Hamas killers after they slaughtered 1,400 Jews and foreigners in southern Israel on October 7.