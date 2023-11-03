“These Are Republic-Ending Tactics by The Democrats” – Article III Project Founder Mike Davis Discusses Bogus Colorado “Insurrection” Trial to Remove Trump, The Leading Presidential Candidate From 2024 Ballot (VIDEO)

Article III Project founder and attorney Mike Davis spoke to The Gateway Pundit from the Denver District Courthouse on Thursday to discuss lawfare against President Trump and the 14th Amendment election interference lawsuit in Colorado.
The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on this historic attack on our Constitution. Former Chief of Staff to the Acting Director of Defense and author Kash Patel joined Steve Bannon on the War Room on Thursday to discuss his testimony where he destroyed the left’s insurrection narrative.
Ignored by the Fake News: Kash Patel Just Destroyed the Left’s Lawfare Suit Against Trump in Colorado – Drops Truth Bombs on Liberal Prosecutors, Dashes Hopes of Radical Left to Ban Trump from 2024 Race (VIDEO)
The Colorado District Judge in this case, Sarah Wallace, has previously donated to the Colorado Turnout Project, an anti-Trump January 6 PAC, and other ActBlue organizations. “They’re gonna disqualify President Trump in a blue state with this Democrat judge in Colorado, and it will get affirmed by the Colorado Supreme Court,” Mike Davis told The Gateway Pundit. He continued, “Hopefully, the Supreme Court of the United States puts on their big boy pants and they reverse this unconstitutional nonsense.” Still, other states will use the legal precedent set by this radical left Judge to try and remove Trump from the ballot before he’s even been charged or convicted of the alleged crime!
SCOTUS will have a discretionary review over the case on appeal, meaning they don’t have to take it. However, “These are Republic-ending tactics by the Democrats,” and they must step in and enforce the Constitution, says Davis.
Davis further commented on the political thugs and hacks within the DOJ, including Jack Smith, whose “sole mission right now is to interfere in the election.”
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Jack Smith and other leftwing prosecutors are being hired and used as DOJ hitmen to take out Trump and conservative Americans. Smith’s claim to fame was destroying the life and career of popular Republican Governor Bob McDonnell. Bob McDonnell was a threat to the Democrat Party. McDonnell was the very popular Republican governor of Virginia from 2010 to 2014. On January 21, 2014, McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, were indicted on federal corruption charges by Jack Smith for receiving improper gifts and loans from a Virginia businessman. They were convicted on most counts by a federal jury on September 4, 2014. McDonnell was the first Virginia governor to be convicted of a felony. However, on June 27, 2016, the Supreme Court of the United States unanimously overturned McDonnell’s conviction in an 8-0 decision. It didn’t matter. Bob was toast. He would never run for office again.
“When President Trump wins back the White House, and he’s sworn in on January 20, 2025, President Trump is going to clean house, and federal law enforcement, and federal Intel agencies, and get rid of these Democrat operatives, these leftist who have taken over these career posts,” says Davis.
It also doesn’t help that far-left law schools are indoctrinating these anti-American prosecutors into the far-left ideology. For example, the University of Maryland’s Francis King Carey School of Law plans to host 2016 Russia collusion hoaxer and Black Lives Matter sympathizer Jamie Raskin (D-MD) to discuss, of all things, “Democracy and Oversight” with “focus on the Congressman’s experience during January 6th.”
The event hosted by the so-called American Constitutional Society at the University of Maryland’s law campus was rescheduled due to scheduling changes in the House of Representatives amid the fight for a new House Speaker. Professors hosting the event were reportedly very disappointed that Raskin couldn’t appear on campus to lie to their students.
Mike Davis says Americans can easily fight back against liberal bias in the legal profession by pushing back and boycotting law firms that employ the left-wingers cheering on violence by the Democrats and their allies while labeling peaceful Americans as domestic terrorists.
Davis discussed the ongoing lawfare and election interference by Democrats, leftwing bias in the legal field and on law campuses, and how conservatives can fight back by giving Democrats “a healthy dose of their own medicine” with The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson yesterday.
Conradson: The Democrats are obviously terrified of Trump, his story polling numbers, they’ve got a radical far-left judge donating to anti-Trump January 6 causes, they’ve got a sociology professor saying that Trump was saying his words “with a wink and a nod.” It’s a bunch of crap. It’s a bunch of election interference. What are your key takeaways from the case so far?
Davis: I would take away that this case is bogus. It’s part of the Democrats’ pattern of election interference and lawfare. They impeached Trump twice for nonsense, they indicted them four times for non-crimes, they tried to bankrupt his family business in New York for the non-fraud of a businessman paying back sophisticated Wall Street banks, in full, on time, with interest, as agreed. Somehow that’s fraud. That’s not working; that backfired to the Democrats. Trump is going to beat Biden like a drum on November 5, 2024, so now Democrats are throwing a legal Hail Mary. They’re pretending like they’re protecting democracy by just simply removing their leading political opponent from the Presidential ballots in key states. They’re starting here right now in Colorado. They’re in front of a biased judge, as you said. This judge donated to an anti-Trump January 6 PAC, and now this week, she’s somehow presiding over a trial on Trump in January 6. I don’t know how that’s not a clear bias. It’s a reversible error, but nonetheless, that’s not gonna stop her. They’re gonna disqualify President Trump in a blue state with this Democrat judge in Colorado, and it will get affirmed by the Colorado Supreme Court. Hopefully, the Supreme Court of the United States puts on their big boy pants and they reverse this unconstitutional nonsense, but what’s going to happen is you’re going to see states like Michigan point to Colorado as precedent to remove Trump from key swing states like Michigan and many others. This is desperation by the Democrats. Hopefully, the American people wake up and understand that the people who pretend like they are protecting democracy are the most anti-democratic forces in America right now.
As you mentioned, they failed to convict President Trump during an impeachment on the same issue. They’re now coming after him without a conviction or a charge of inciting an insurrection or rebelling against the United States. Do they even have a legal standing to bring a case like this?
Davis: They don’t, but that’s not going to stop them. The law is very clear. The 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments were ratified after the Civil War. These are the post-Civil War amendments to free the slaves, to give them due process and equal protection, and to give the freed male slaves voting rights. And as part of this, there is section three of the 14th Amendment, the Disqualification Clause. You saw Confederate sympathizers who engaged in insurrection against the Union during the Civil War starting to win offices, judgeships, state elected offices, and even the US House of Representatives. And so, in order to chase out these people who were undermining the post-Civil War reconstruction and the union, they passed section three of the 14th amendment to disqualify them from office, but in order to disqualify them, there is a case directly on point from 1869 by Chief Justice Samuel Chase. If you want to just qualify under Section Three of the 14th Amendment, Congress has to pass a federal criminal statute, which Congress did in 1870. There was an insurrection or rebellion statute on the books; it was last updated in 1948. So, if you want to disqualify President Trump for insurrection or rebellion, you have to have a federal prosecutor bring federal charges under this specific insurrection or rebellion statute, you have to have a federal jury find him guilty unanimously with evidence beyond a reasonable doubt, the federal judge has to convict, and that conviction has to be upheld on appeal. If that happens, then you can disqualify President Trump or any other person who participated on January 6. The reason that has not happened, despite Democrats on the January 6 committee spending tens of millions of dollars and the Biden Justice Department, including Jack Smith, spending tens of millions of dollars, is the evidence does not exist. Otherwise, Jack Smith would have charged Trump with insurrection. He’s charged Trump with just about everything else except for insurrection under the relevant federal criminal statute that you need to use to disqualify.
You mentioned that this might be going to the Supreme Court. How do you expect them to rule with the six-three majority on the SCOTUS?
Davis: This is an election challenge under Colorado Law, and I’m a lawyer in Colorado. And as part of that, what happens is you go from this biased judge on the Denver district courts; she is probably going to disqualify Trump after the trial that ends tomorrow, probably sometime around or after Thanksgiving. And then it gets immediately appealed, because it’s an election challenge, directly to the Colorado Supreme Court. Republicans don’t win elections out here in Colorado anymore since Democrats legalized weed, and all the dirtballs from New York and California moved here, and then we went to all mail ballots, and so you have this leftwing Colorado Supreme Court that’s probably going to affirm this biased Democrat Judge’s disqualification of Trump, and so then the Supreme Court has discretionary review. They don’t have to take the case, but I don’t know how they can avoid taking the case because this is so much bigger than Donald Trump. These are Republic-ending tactics by the Democrats. So, the Supreme Court justices will have to put on their big boy pants, they have to remember they have lifetime tenure and pay protection for a reason. They may have to take a Trump case, and they may actually have to follow the Constitution and the federal criminal statute, which is very clear that you can’t have partisan Secretaries of State or biased local judges decide who can be on the ballot. It has to be through the Constitutional process, including Section Three of the 14th Amendment and the relevant federal criminal statute on the books since 1870.