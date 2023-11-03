“These Are Republic-Ending Tactics by The Democrats” – Article III Project Founder Mike Davis Discusses Bogus Colorado “Insurrection” Trial to Remove Trump, The Leading Presidential Candidate From 2024 Ballot (VIDEO)

Article III Project founder and attorney Mike Davis spoke to The Gateway Pundit from the Denver District Courthouse on Thursday to discuss lawfare against President Trump and the 14th Amendment election interference lawsuit in Colorado.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on this historic attack on our Constitution. Former Chief of Staff to the Acting Director of Defense and author Kash Patel joined Steve Bannon on the War Room on Thursday to discuss his testimony where he destroyed the left’s insurrection narrative.

The Colorado District Judge in this case, Sarah Wallace, has previously donated to the Colorado Turnout Project, an anti-Trump January 6 PAC, and other ActBlue organizations. “They’re gonna disqualify President Trump in a blue state with this Democrat judge in Colorado, and it will get affirmed by the Colorado Supreme Court,” Mike Davis told The Gateway Pundit. He continued, “Hopefully, the Supreme Court of the United States puts on their big boy pants and they reverse this unconstitutional nonsense.” Still, other states will use the legal precedent set by this radical left Judge to try and remove Trump from the ballot before he’s even been charged or convicted of the alleged crime!

SCOTUS will have a discretionary review over the case on appeal, meaning they don’t have to take it. However, “These are Republic-ending tactics by the Democrats,” and they must step in and enforce the Constitution, says Davis.

Davis further commented on the political thugs and hacks within the DOJ, including Jack Smith, whose “sole mission right now is to interfere in the election.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Jack Smith and other leftwing prosecutors are being hired and used as DOJ hitmen to take out Trump and conservative Americans. Smith’s claim to fame was destroying the life and career of popular Republican Governor Bob McDonnell. Bob McDonnell was a threat to the Democrat Party. McDonnell was the very popular Republican governor of Virginia from 2010 to 2014. On January 21, 2014, McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, were indicted on federal corruption charges by Jack Smith for receiving improper gifts and loans from a Virginia businessman. They were convicted on most counts by a federal jury on September 4, 2014. McDonnell was the first Virginia governor to be convicted of a felony. However, on June 27, 2016, the Supreme Court of the United States unanimously overturned McDonnell’s conviction in an 8-0 decision. It didn’t matter. Bob was toast. He would never run for office again.

“When President Trump wins back the White House, and he’s sworn in on January 20, 2025, President Trump is going to clean house, and federal law enforcement, and federal Intel agencies, and get rid of these Democrat operatives, these leftist who have taken over these career posts,” says Davis.

It also doesn’t help that far-left law schools are indoctrinating these anti-American prosecutors into the far-left ideology. For example, the University of Maryland’s Francis King Carey School of Law plans to host 2016 Russia collusion hoaxer and Black Lives Matter sympathizer Jamie Raskin (D-MD) to discuss, of all things, “Democracy and Oversight” with “focus on the Congressman’s experience during January 6th.”

The event hosted by the so-called American Constitutional Society at the University of Maryland’s law campus was rescheduled due to scheduling changes in the House of Representatives amid the fight for a new House Speaker. Professors hosting the event were reportedly very disappointed that Raskin couldn’t appear on campus to lie to their students.

Mike Davis says Americans can easily fight back against liberal bias in the legal profession by pushing back and boycotting law firms that employ the left-wingers cheering on violence by the Democrats and their allies while labeling peaceful Americans as domestic terrorists.

Davis discussed the ongoing lawfare and election interference by Democrats, leftwing bias in the legal field and on law campuses, and how conservatives can fight back by giving Democrats “a healthy dose of their own medicine” with The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson yesterday.

Watch the full interview below: