Suspects Arrested and Identified by Police After Allegedly Murdering St Jude Children’s Hospital Research Employee in Democrat-Run Memphis

Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly murdering a St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital Employee Sunday night in downtown Memphis.

Action News 5 reported 32-year-old Alexander Bulakhov, died after he was shot in the 400 block of Tennessee Street, near Tom Lee Park. Officers responded to the scene at 7:54 p.m. Fox 13 notes that this is a normally quiet place where countless people walk their dogs and children.

Bulakhov was rushed to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The suspects took off in a white Toyota Camry.

Police say their investigation led officers to the area of Whitney Avenue and Steele Street, where police recovered the white Camry and detained 23-year-old Marious Ward and 22-year-old Brandy Rucker.

As the Memphis Commercial Appeal notes, Ward and Rucker were charged with a slew of crimes related to the shooting, including especially aggravated robbery, first degree murder in perpetration of an aggravated robbery, criminal attempt first degree murder, criminal attempt aggravated robbery, and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Say his name: Alexander Bulakhov He was gunned down in front of his wife and daughter. He worked at St. Jude Children's Hospital. This happened on Sunday in Memphis. You didn’t hear about this story because it doesn’t fit the narrative. pic.twitter.com/VQQs4lpimF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 14, 2023

Here is a video report regarding the incident:

Bulakhov’s LinkedIn profile shows that he was a postdoctoral research assistant with St. Jude, working in the structural biology department. He had earned his master’s degree in chemistry and enzymology from Moscow State University in Russia in 2013. He was a genetic engineer in Russia until 2018.

He came to the U.S. in late 2018 and began working as a postdoctoral researcher at State University of New York’s Downstate Health Sciences Center in Brooklyn, New York. He came to Memphis to work for St. Jude in July.

St. Jude released a statement mourning the loss of Bulakov and said they were working to support his family.